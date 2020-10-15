Podcast episode 113: the dinosaurs special

Yesterday Nate observed that he is increasingly becoming a single issue voter and that single issue is “beasts”. This week, therefore, the podcast is about the best dinosaur games. There is, of course, some haggling over what constitutes a dinosaur (does it include all birds and some robots?).

Expect a lot of discussion of various incarnations of Jurassic Park, as you might expect. There is also a long tangent at the start about toilets because Matthew signed in to the recording as ‘Toilet Lawyer’, which is probably less expected, and a pretty credible impression of the Queen from Nate. Nate also recommends a bunch of early access or indie games that will be of interest to dinofans, although one of them is “I can’t remember what it’s called.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt who would 100% survive in an escaped-dinosaurs-at-a-theme-park crisis.

We’ve got merch, we know how to use it.

Links

Jurassic World Evolution came out a couple of years ago now, so I don’t have loads of #fresh #content for it for you, but here’s a review! I myself have not played it but it must be pretty good because it’s on our best building games list. Also, here is cool video that Matthew did of T-Rexes (rexii?) doing awesome stuff that makes me want to play it:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



None of us were that into Turok, but I am very intrigued by the cute Nu-Turok game that came out last year…

We discussed whether or not the majestic robot monsters in Horizon Zero Dawn count as dinosaurs. Matthew and I think yes, but Nate says technically no, which is a surprise because he is the HZD boy and loved it at review. Incidentally, we may get some games later on PC, but we get ’em better. Mostly, anyway.

Some dino games Nate suggests checking out: Saurian, Path Of Titans, Goner and Deathground.

Other games mentioned include Dino Crisis, The Isle and Second Extinction.

Recommendations this week are a mixture. I recommend learning about the hilarious yet grim omegaverse lawsuit via 1) Lindsay Ellis’s recent video essay and 2) the ALAB Podcast episode on it (very NSFW and content warning for ‘dubcon’ which apparently stands for ‘dubious consent’). Nate finally gets around to recommending water for your RPS fish tank, as well as the music of Magic Sword. Matthew recommends Dark Pines, a murder mystery by Will Dean.