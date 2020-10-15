Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Raji: An Ancient Epic is out today

15th October 2020 / 4:18PM

A screenshot from Raji: An Ancient Adventure which shows her standing in a vast desert looking out a huge settlement in the distance.

If you’ve been watching your mates play Raji: An Ancient Epic on Switch and feeling a bit jealous, fear not, because it’s out on PC today. Inspired by Indian mythology, it’s an action-adventure game where you set out as Raji on a quest to save your brother Golu from some horrible demon hordes attacking Earth.

Thankfully, Raji’s been blessed by the gods which grants her some cool demon-busting abilities, like a staff that scatters electricity bolts all over the place and bow which fires exploding orbs. It helps that she was an acrobat before it all pear-shaped too, as she can combine these assets for puzzling, platforming, and combat of top-down variety.

The demon-infested ancient Indian world really catches my eye. Raji captures the vibrancy and colour of Hindu mythology rather beautifully, I think. I like the shadow puppet style of cutscenes, and the way the camera zooms out sometimes to let you soak in the sights. Plus, it’s refreshing to see a game steeped in this culture and its history for once.

Alice B played Raji’s demo in Steam’s autumn festival, and said its isometric 3D viewpoint was a “little awkward in a punch up, but otherwise it’s a grand old time to run up a wall and smash yer spear down on a demon’s head”. Sadly that demo was taken down when the game launched today.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is out now on Steam, with a 10% launch discount making it £17.99/€20.69/$22.49 until Thursday the 22nd.

