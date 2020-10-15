Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

These modders are building a "direct sequel" to Dark Souls

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

15th October 2020 / 8:37PM

There’s nothing quite like the first time you play Dark Souls. Sure, you can go back with new builds, try a new weapon or go for a no-hit run, but you’ll never quite recapture the feeling of not knowing what’s around the next corner. That’s why a group of modders have decided to go and make their own Dark Souls “sequel”, Nightfall, offering a whole new adventure with a completely new world.

Well, almost completely new. As reported by PC Gamer, a team of modders headed up by the creator of expansive overhaul mod Daughters Of Ash, Grimrukh, are trying to create “a direct sequel to Dark Souls” with expanded lore and it’s own, bespoke map.

But as Grimrukh explains on his site, he’s not creating the world from scratch. Rather, Dark Souls: Nightfall is being cobbled together from bits of Lordran, using existing map pieces and collisions to kitbash together a new adventure. While that means nothing will be entirely new, there should be a subtle delight in trying to remove your memory of the base game’s layout while trying to explore the world.

Likewise, while there’ll be no completely new enemy models, the team are retexturing and reworking existing foes to create brand new foes with their own quirks and attack patterns. The mod also promises a faster-paced combat system in line with Quick Souls, whose creator (AinTunez) is working on an expanded vision of that mod’s ideas.

It sounds impressive, especially considering the Dark Souls modding community has only been properly dabbling in custom maps for just under a year. But then, like the players themselves, the Dark Souls modding scene are no strangers to a good challenge, and it seems like the team is coming from plenty of experience on their own twists on From’s format.

Though there’s no guess at a release just yet, the mod appears to have been in development for roughly a year. You might find the odd sneak peek going forward over on Grimrukh’s Twitter feed.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

This Quake mod lets you fight Sif from Dark Souls

1

This mod turns Dark Souls into a roguelike

15

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 raised a whopping £2.3 million for charity

11

Spend your Saturday watching several more PC speedruns on AGDQ

2

Latest articles

Ring Of Pain, that deckbuilder full of grotesque birdfolk, is out now

Jackbox Party Pack 7 quips, fights, and blathers its way out today

1

Noita blasts its way out of early access today

7

Bomber Crew's orbital follow-up Space Crew takes off today

1