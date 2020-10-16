Crystal Dynamics are working on requested Marvel's Avengers features, delaying Kate Bishop

Marvel’s Avengers has been out for over a month now, during which time the superhero service game has been bracing through some speedbumps. Since launch, Crystal Dynamics say they’ve been taking on feedback while solving bugs, matchmaking issues, and game stability. They’ve outlined some player-requested features and raid-style missions currently in the works, though the addition of Hawkeye Kate Bishop is getting pushed back. Oh, and they’re handing out some freebies as a thanks for your patience.

So far, Crystal Dynamics say they’ve already added a few new mission types: Mega Hives and Tachyon Missions along with a new outpost called Shield Substation Zero. They’ve been working on features requested by players as well. Prior patch 1.3.3 increased the radius at which loot will be drawl to your hero, among other things. For the future, CD outline several more changes, including a ping system to mark objectives, resources, and other important items for ordering your AI companions to prioritise certain tasks. They’re working on an accessibility option for high-contrast text and other changes as well.



Kate Bishop, the first Hawkeye that Crystal Dynamics were planning to add to the game this month (with Clint later) is getting delayed. “Kate’s new Operation will be a must-play for fans wanting to know what’s next in the story,” they say. “In Marvel’s Avengers: Kate Bishop—Taking AIM, Tachyon Rifts become a harbinger of a new threat. As players investigate the source of them, they will pick up on a story that begins shortly after the conclusion of the Reassemble campaign.” They don’t mention a new timeframe, but call it a “slight delay”.

This is all on the backdrop of falling player counts in Avengers. Earlier this month, folks spotted the concurrent player count on Steam hovering around 2,000 active players and, yeah, it’s still sitting about there. After that discouraging number began floating around, Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos told Kotaku that they’re listening to play feedback and planning lots of new updates. “We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game.”

They’re giving out a handful of in-game currency and cosmetics as a gesture of thanks to player sticking with them: enough credits to buy a legendary skin and nameplate, they say, among other items. One’s a nameplate tribute to an NPC who previously had a habit of saying “Seriously? You’re the best.” over and over and over until it became a joke. Good on ya for having a sense of humor anyway, CD.

You can read the rest of the Avengers update post to get some details on how CD are adjusting multiplayer matchmaking, stability, and other requested feature additions.