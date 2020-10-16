Digital demon detective game Lucifer Within Us is out now

Demon exorcising detective game Lucifer Within Us has arrived with its mysterious tech utopia plots. As an exorcist for the Inquisition, it’s your job to banish digital daemons after sussing out who’s been possessed. You can jump in now to figure out who’s been wreaking havoc in the last city of humans.

“Question your suspects. Watch their movements and testimonies closely, as the reconstruction may be based on lies. Use contradictions and clues to form your own hypothesis,” Kitfox Games say. “No hidden plot twists, no QTEs, no random puzzles or mini-games, just you and the information.”

You can watch a bit of the process in the trailer below as the detective resolves a mismatch in the stories of two suspects by contradicting one of them to reveal a different, supposedly true, series of events.



Piecing together the timeline of events looks a bit like scrubbing back and forth on the timeline in a video editing program, which actually makes quite a bit of sense to my brain. Suspects have their own tracks so you can see events as they claim to have happened for each person stacked atop one another.

I was quite intrigued by its investigation system—though I admit I never made time to try the demo while it was available—so I was surprised to see user reviews on Steam already listed as “mixed”. For what it’s worth, it looks like just about every negative review so far compliments the game itself, taking issue with the length instead. Kitfox Games says there are three total missions to play, which appear to be taking most players between two and four hours total to complete based on the hours played on their reviews. You can make your own value judgement with that all in mind.

You can find Lucifer Within Us on Steam and Itch, discounted by 10% to £13.49/€14.39/$17.99 until Thursday, October 22.