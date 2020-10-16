Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Does Genshin Impact have cross-platform play and cross-save?

Can you play with your PS4-owning friends?

James Law

Staff Writer

16th October 2020 / 3:06PM

Featured post A fox looks over the Genshin Impact scenery.

Genshin Impact is available on several platforms, including PC, PS4, and mobile devices, and players are finding the free-to-play Breath Of The Wild-like super fun, especially for the asking price of £0. Still, does Genshin Impact have crossplay?

Does Genshin Impact have cross-play?

With co-op play available as one of the better ways to play Genshin Impact, you’ll want to link up with friends regardless of which device they’ve downloaded the game on. Well you’re in luck – Genshin Impact supports crossplay on PC, PS4, and even mobile.

Remember to all log in to the same server location and join each other’s party through the Friends option in the menu, and you’ll all be exploring the world of Teyvat and telling Paimon to please stop talking.

Does Genshin Impact have cross-save?

With all the gacha-style microtransactions for primogems and wishes, you’ll want to keep all your progress with you, from your favourite anime boys to your sweet weapons pulled from all that real-world money you put into the game.

So does Genshin Impact have cross-save? Well, kind of. Cross-save in Genshin Impact is connected to your email address, so by signing in to the account connected to your email address on PC or mobile, you’ll be able to keep all of your progress. Unfortunately, as far as I’m aware, the PS4 version does not support cross-save. When you sign in to that version of the game, it’ll log you in automatically with your PSN account, meaning you won’t have the ability to use the same sign-in information. There’s always the chance this changes in the future though.

