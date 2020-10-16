Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

16th October 2020 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

* * *

 

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer

Armadillos (GrouchoMerckx)
a1. Armadillo AFV (unacom)
b1. Leprosy museum, Bergen (Gusdownnup, ylla, mrpier)
c1. Grenada (ylla)
b2. Armadillo Aerospace’s founder, John Carmack (Syt)
b3. Charango (GrouchoMerckx)

Words beginning with ‘barb’ (phlebas)
d1. Barbadian Gordon Greenidge (Viscount, ylla)
e1. Klaus Barbie (phlebas)
c2. Barbarella (Syt)
d2. Barbette (ylla, GrouchoMerckx)
d3. Barber’s Adagio for Strings (Gusdownnup)

The last five winners of the ‘Best Picture’ Oscar (Electric Dragon)
a2. Green Book (ylla)
a3. Parasite (AFKAMC, Electric Dragon)
a4. Moonlight (Numptydumpty, mrpier)
b4. The Shape of Water (phlebas, GrouchoMerckx, Gusdownnup)
a5. Spotlight (phlebas)

Biters and bitees (a_monk)
e2. King Alexander of Greece (a_monk)
e3. Boy Bitten by a Lizard (Gothnak)
d4. HMS Biter (a_monk)
e4. Cleopatra (a_monk, Gothnak)
e5. Shield-biting berserker (GrouchoMerckx, ylla)

1831 (ylla)
c3. Graham Island appears (ylla)
c4. Jan van Speyk dies (ylla)
b5. HMS Beagle’s second voyage begins (phlebas)
c5. French Foreign Legion founded (unacom)
d5. Bridge of Sighs in Cambridge completed (Viscount)

