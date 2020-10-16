Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!

16th October 2020

Featured post A sim dancing with another sim in The Sims 4

Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats contains everything you need to know about how to enable cheats, and how to use said cheats to fulfil your sims’ every need… or brutally murder them. We don’t judge.

Sims 4 cheats: how to enable cheats for PC

Words by Ollie Toms and Dave Irwin

To enable The Sims 4 cheats on PC, simply open up a Sims 4 game, and pick the right option below depending on your hardware:

  • Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.
  • Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.

This will open up the Sims 4 console, which you can use to enter any of the cheats below. Once you’ve finished inputting your desired cheat codes, simply hit the same combination of keys again to close the console.

Money cheats

If you just want a quick injection of cash, you can just enter the simpler two codes for 1000 and 50,000 Simoleons respectively.

However, if you want to specify exactly how much money you want to add or remove, there are two other cheats that give you that option.

But in order to enable these cheats, you first have to open up the console and type:

testingcheats true

Then hit Enter and close the console. Now you can access all of the cheats in The Sims 4. Hurray! Just open the console and enter one of these cheats:

  • Adds 1000 Simoleons: Rosebud or Kaching
  • Adds 50,000 Simoleons: motherlode
  • Add an amount of Simoleons: sims.modify_funds +[amount]
  • Subtract an amount of Simoleons: sims.modify_funds -[amount]

Careers and aspiration cheats

Sims painting in The Sims 4
These cheats focus on improving your sim’s career and aspirations. Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:

  • Add a career to your sim: careers.add_career [career]
  • Earn a promotion in sim’s specified career: careers.promote [career]
  • Earn a demotion in sim’s specified career: careers.demote [career]
  • Retire your sim: careers.retire [career]
  • Complete current Sim aspiration goal: aspirations.complete_current_milestone

Satisfaction points and moodlets cheats

Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:

  • Add a specified amount of satisfaction points to current sim: sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]
  • Refill Sim energy gauge: fillmotive motive_energy
  • Refill Sim fun gauge: fillmotive motive_fun
  • fillmotive motive_hunger
  • Refill Sim hygiene gauge: fillmotive motive_hygiene
  • Refill Sim social gauge: fillmotive motive_social
  • Refills all Sim gauges: sims.fill_all_commodities
  • Adds specified buff: sims.add_buff [buff]
  • Removes specified buff: sims.remove_buff [buff]
  • All moodlets are removed: sims.remove_all_buffs

Building cheats

Creating a new building in The Sims 4
The following cheats are for those who don’t want any restrictions when it comes to building stuff. Enter “testingcheats true”, then when the testing cheats are active, enter the following:

  • Build anywhere for free: FreeRealEstate On
  • Turn off building anywhere for free: FreeRealEstate Off
  • Ignore collisions when placing objects: bb.moveobjects on
  • Build anywhere: bb.enablefreebuild
  • Unlocks any locked Career Items in Build mode: bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement
  • Spawns the specified object: objects.gsi_create_obj [object]

Make Happy cheat, Teleport sims cheat (How to enable “Shift-Click” cheats)

Some cheats in The Sims 4 require you to shift-click on a sim or object in order to use them.

Enter “testingcheats true” and then when the testing cheats are active, hold the shift key and left click on a sim or an object to bring up the cheat menu.

  • Cheat Need > Make Happy: Change a sim’s needs.
  • Cheat Need > Disable Need Decay: Lock a sim’s mood levels.
  • Cheat Need > Enable Need Decay: Unlock a sim’s mood levels.
  • Teleport Sim: You can shift-click on an area of ground to see the Teleport Sim option. Use this to warp a sim to the clicked location.
  • Reset object: Reset a sim or object’s status. This makes sure that sims and objects no longer get stuck.
  • Add to Family: Add a sim to a family.
  • Remove from Family: Remove a sim from a family.
  • Marriage > Clear Marriage: Separate a couple. They will still have a relationship with the other sim, but the marriage will end.
  • Make into Plant Sim: Turn your sims into plant people.
  • Modify in CAS: You can tweak how a sim looks. Note you can’t change their name or inherited traits.
  • Make Clean: Make an object clean.
  • Make Dirty: Make an object dirty.

There are also a few shift-click cheats that are exclusive to The Sims 4 expansion packs.

  • Public Image: These cheats for Sims 4 Get Famous allows you to set a good or bed reputation, increase your celebrity level, or add fame quirks.
  • University debug: The cheats menu for Sims 4 Discover University lets your sims enrol to university without applying.
  • Sunbathing options: These options found in the cheats menu for Sims 4 Island Living change your sim’s suntan. They can become tanned, sunburned, keep an existing tan, or remove an existing tan.
  • Fabrication machine: The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion gives you 50 bits and pieces by shift-clicking on a Fabrication machine. You’ll need to buy one for $1800 Simoleons.
  • Set NPC Eco Behaviors: Shift-clicking a sim or NPC can allow you to change their hidden Eco Behaviors to one of the following: Entrepreneur, Eco Master, or Master Crafter.

Immortal cheats

Fed up with your sims dying? These cheats can disable or enable death triggers, as well as alter a sim’s age, and reset the sim.

  • Disables death: death.toggle [true/false]
  • Set current sim’s age: setage [age]
  • Reset specified sim: resetsim [sim’s full name with spaces]

Sims 4 cheats

A group of Sims hanging out in The Sims 4
Below you’ll find the rest of the Sims 4 cheat codes that you can input into the Sims 4 console.

  • Display available commands: help
  • Enable/Disable cheats: testingcheats [true/false]
  • Infinite consumables: objects.consumables_infinite_toggle
  • Acquaints current sim with all other sims: relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others
  • Spawns a friend for the current sim: relationships.create_friends_for_sim
  • Spawns the specified number of sims: sims.spawnsimple [amount]
  • Enable Handyman: soak.enable_soak_handyman_situation
  • Enable Maid: soak.enable_soak_maid_situation
  • Enable Party: soak.enable_soak_party_situation
  • Call Handyman: soak.create_soak_handyman_situation
  • Call Maid: soak.create_soak_maid_situation
  • Call Party: soak.create_soak_party_situation
  • Force bills due: households.force_bills_due
  • Hides all overhead effects such as speech and thought balloons: headlineeffects [on/off]
  • Enables or disables the frame rate display: fps [on/off]
  • Backs out of dialog or makes a choice automatically: ui.dialog-auto_respond
  • Toggles fullscreen: fullscreen
  • Quits the game: quit

Skill codes

These skill codes allow you to tweak a sim’s skill level. To do this, select the sim and type in:

stats.set_skill_level [CODE] #

Make sure to replace [CODE] with one of the skill codes in the table below, and replace the # with a number between 1-9:

For example, if you want to increase a sim’s painting skill to level 6, type in:

stats.set_skill_level major_painting 6

The below table contains all skill codes you can use with the “stats.set_skill_level” command.

Code Function
Major_Acting Selects the Acting skill
Major_Baking Selects the Baking skill
Major_Bartending Selects the Mixology skill
Major_Charisma Selects the Charisma skill
Major_Comedy Selects the Comedy skill
Major_DJ Selects the DJ skill
Major_Fabrication Selects the Fabrication skill (Eco Lifestyle)
Major_Fishing Selects the Fishing skill
Major_Gardening Selects the Gardening skill
Major_GourmetCooking Selects the Gourmet Cooking skill
Major_Guitar Selects the Guitar skill
Major_Handiness Selects the Handiness skill
Major_Herbalism Selects the Herbalism skill
Major_HomestyleCooking Selects the Cooking skill
Major_Logic Selects the Logic skill
Major_Mischief Selects the Mischief skill
Major_Painting Selects the Painting skill
Major_Parenting Sets Parenting skill
Major_Photography Selects the Photography skill
Major_Piano Selects the Piano skill
Major_Programming Selects the Programming skill
Major_Reaping Selects the Reaping skill
Major_RocketScience Selects the Rocket Science skill
Major_Veterinarian Selects the veterinarian skill
Major_VideoGaming Selects the Video Gaming skill
Major_Violin Selects the Violin skill
Major_Wellness Selects the Wellness skill
Major_Writing Selects the Writing skill
Minor_Dancing Selects the Dance skill
Minor_Juicefizzing Selects the Juice Fizzing skill (1-5) (Eco Lifestyle)
Minor_MediaProduction Selects the Media Production skill
Toddler_Communicaton Selects Toddler Communication skill (1-5)
Toddler_Imagination Selects Toddler Imagination skill (1-5)
Toddler_Movement Selects Toddler Movement skill (1-5)
Toddler_Potty Selects Toddler Potty skill (1-3)
Toddler_Thinking Selects Toddler Thinking skill (1-5)
Skill_Child_Creativity Selects the Child's Creativity skill
Skill_Child_Mental Selects the Child's Mental skill
Skill_Child_Motor Selects the Child's Motor skill
Skill_Child_Social Selects the Child's Social skill
Skill_Dog Selects the Pet Training skill (1-5)
Skill_Fitness Selects the Fitness skill

Trait codes

To add a trait, type the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table.

traits.equip_trait trait_[TRAITNAME]

To remove a trait, make sure you type in the following, replacing [TRAITNAME] with one of the traits in the table below:

traits.remove_trait [TRAITNAME]

The below table contains all trait codes you can use with the “traits.equip_trait” and “traits.remove_trait” commands. I warn you now, there are a lot of traits. I highly recommend that you search for the expansion name or the trait you wish to add or remove to your sims.

Sims 4 base game trait codes

Code Trait Expansion
Active Active Base game
Alluring Alluring Base game
AlwaysWelcome Always Welcome (Reward) Base game
Ambitious Ambitious Base game
AnglersTranquility Angler's Tranquility Base game
Antiseptic Antiseptic (Reward) Base game
Appraiser Appraiser Base game
ArtLover Art Lover Base game
CreativelyGifted Artistic Prodigy (Child) Base game
Beguiling Beguiling (Reward) Base game
Bookworm Bookworm Base game
Bro Bro Base game
Business_Savvy Business Savvy Base game
Carefree Carefree (Reward) Base game
Cheerful Cheerful Base game
Childish Childish Base game
Clumsy Clumsy Base game
Collector Collector Base game
CommitmentIssues Commitment Issues Base game
EternalBond Companion Base game
Connections Connections (Reward) Base game
Creative Creative Base game
CreativeVisionary Creative Visionary (Reward) Base game
CreativelyGifted Creatively Gifted Base game
Dastardly Dastardly Base game
FamilySim Domestic Base game
Entrepreneurial Entrepreneurial (Reward) Base game
EssenceOfFlavor Essence of Flavor Base game
Evil Evil Base game
Expressionistic Expressionistic Base game
FamilyOriented Family Oriented Base game
Fertile Fertile (Reward) Base game
Foodie Foodie Base game
ForeverFresh Forever Fresh (Reward) Base game
ForeverFull Forever Full (Reward) Base game
FreeServices Free Services Base game
FreshChef Fresh Chef Base game
Frugal Frugal (Reward) Base game
Geek Geek Base game
Genius Genius Base game
Gloomy Gloomy Base game
Glutton Glutton Base game
Good Good Base game
Goofball Goofball Base game
GreatKisser Great Kisser (Reward) Base game
Gregarious Gregarious Base game
GymRat Gym Rat (Reward) Base game
TheKnack Handy Base game
happy_toddler Happy Toddler Base game
HardlyHungry Hardly Hungry (Reward) Base game
HatesChildren Hates Children Base game
High_Metabolism High Metabolism Base game
Hilarious Hilarious Base game
HomeTurf Home Turf Base game
HotHeaded Hot Headed Base game
Independent Independent (Reward) Base game
Insane Insane Base game
Jealous Jealous Base game
Kleptomaniac Kleptomaniac Base game
Lazy Lazy Base game
Loner Loner Base game
Longevity Long Lived Base game
LovesOutdoors Loves Outdoors Base game
Marketable Marketable (Reward) Base game
Mastermind Mastermind Base game
Materialistic Materialistic Base game
Mean Mean Base game
MentallyGifted Mentally Gifted Base game
Mentor Mentor (Reward) Base game
MorningPerson Morning Sim (Reward) Base game
Muser Muser Base game
MusicLover Music Lover Base game
OneWithNature Naturalist Base game
Neat Neat Base game
NeedsNoOne Needs No One (Reward) Base game
NeverWeary Never Weary (Reward) Base game
NightOwl Night Owl (Reward) Base game
Observant Observant (Reward) Base game
Outgoing Outgoing Base game
PerfectHost Perfect Host Base game
Perfectionist Perfectionist Base game
PhysicallyGifted Physically Gifted Base game
Piper Piper Base game
Player Player Base game
EpicPoet Poetic Base game
PotionMaster Potion Master Base game
ProfessionalSlacker Professional Slacker (Reward) Base game
Chronicler Professorial Base game
Quick_Learner Quick Learner Base game
PhysicallyGifted Rambunctious Scamp (Child) Base game
Romantic Romantic Base game
Savant Savant (Reward) Base game
SeldomSleepy Seldom Sleepy (Reward) Base game
SelfAssured Self Assured Base game
Shameless Shameless (Reward) Base game
Invested Shrewd Base game
Sincere Sincere Base game
Slob Slob Base game
Snob Snob Base game
SociallyGifted Social Butterfly (Child) Base game
SociallyGifted Socially Gifted Base game
SpeedCleaner Speed Cleaner (Reward) Base game
SpeedReader Speed Reader (Reward) Base game
SteelBladder Steel Bladder (Reward) Base game
SuperGreenThumb Super Green Thumb (Reward) Base game
ValuedCustomer Thrifty Base game
top_notch_toddler Top-Notch Toddler Base game
Bane Tormentor Base game
LivingVicariously Vicarious Base game
Webmaster Webmaster Base game
MentallyGifted Whiz Kid (Child) Base game

Sims 4 DLC trait codes

Code Trait Expansion
CatLover Cat Lover Cats and Dogs
DogLover Dog Lover Cats and Dogs
ChopstickSavvy Chopstick Savvy City Living
trait_hidden_career_critic_thrifty Critically Connected City Living
HomeTurf Home Turf City Living
InTheKnow In the Know City Living
SpiceHound Spice Hound City Living
Unflirty Unflirty City Living
Vegetarian Vegetarian City Living
ChampionOfThePeople Civil Designer Career (Reward) Eco Lifestyle
InfluentialIndividual Eco Innovator (Reward) Eco Lifestyle
Freegan Freegan CAS Eco Lifestyle
GreenFiend Green Fiend CAS Eco Lifestyle
EcoEngineer Green Technician Career (Reward) Eco Lifestyle
Maker Maker CAS Eco Lifestyle
MasterMaker Master Maker Aspiration (Reward) Eco Lifestyle
RecycleDisciple Recycle Disciple CAS Eco Lifestyle
SelfAbsorbed Self Absorbed Get Famous
Sickness Sickness Resistance Get To Work
DanceMachine Dance Machine Get Together
Insider Insider Get Together
IslandAncestors Child of the Islands Island Living
ChildofTheOcean Child of the Ocean Island Living
FriendOfTheSea Master of the Sea (Reward) Island Living
NaturalSpeaker Natural Speaker (Reward) Island Living
Trait_Archaeology Museum Patron Jungle Adventure
Trait_JungleExplorer Treasure Hunter Jungle Adventure
GreatStoryteller Great Storyteller (Reward) Outdoor Retreat
IncredibleFriendly Incredibly Friendly (Reward) Outdoor Retreat
Squeamish Squeamish Outdoor Retreat
StovesAndGrillsMaster Stoves and Grills Master (Reward) Outdoor Retreat
Survivalist Survivalist Outdoor Retreat
Argumentative Argumentative Parenthood
BadManners Bad Manners Parenthood
Compassionate Compassionate Parenthood
EmotionalControl Emotionally Controlled Parenthood
GoodManners Good Manners Parenthood
LifeSkills_Unfeeling Insensitive Parenthood
Irresponsible Irresponsible Parenthood
Mediator Mediator Parenthood
LifeSkills_Responsible Responsible Parenthood
Uncontrolled Uncontrolled Parenthood
ColdAcclimation Cold Acclimation (Reward) Seasons
ScoutingAptitude For Finishing Scouts (Child) (Reward) Seasons
HeatAcclimation Heat Acclimation (Reward) Seasons
BurningMan Heatproof (Reward) Seasons
IceMan Iceproof (Reward) Seasons
StormChaser Storm Chaser (Reward) Seasons
Waterproof Waterproof (Reward) Seasons
strangerville_infected Infected StrangerVille
Paranoid Paranoid StrangerVille
strangerville_vaccinated Vaccinated StrangerVille
TrueMaster A True Master Vampires
TheMaster I am the Master Vampires
RegainedHumanity Regained Humanity Vampires

Perk codes

These perk codes are exclusive to the Sims 4 Get To Work expansion. The below table contains all perk codes you can use with the “bucks.unlock_perk” command.

Code Function
AdditionalWorker_1 Additional Employee #1
AdditionalWorker_2 Additional Employee #2
CheckoutSpeed_Large Faster Checkouts (large)
CheckoutSpeed_Small Faster Checkouts (small)
CustomerBrowseTime Curious Shopper
CustomerPurchaseIntent Serious Shopper
DecreaseRestockingCost Cheaper Restocking
DecreaseRestocking_Temporary Superfluous Surplus
ImproveRetailSocials Slick Salesman
ImproveManagementSocials Mega Manager
InstantRestock Instant Restocking
PedestalMimic Provocative Pedestal
RegisterMimic Register of Tomorrow
RestockSpeed_Large Faster Restocking (large)
RestockSpeed_Small Faster Restocking (small)
RetailOutfit Snazzy Shirt
SignageMimic Stunning Sign
StorePlacard_1 Placard: My First Simoleon
StorePlacard_2 Placard: Fobbs 500
SureSaleSocial Sure Sale

Sims 4 cheats – relationship codes

To type in the relationship codes, you need to indicate two sims first and last names, then give a value for how much you would to improve or deteriorate the two sim’s relationship. The highest relationship value is +100 and the lowest relationship value is -100. Here is the code you will need to enter:

modifyrelationship [YOUR SIM FIRST NAME][YOUR SIM LAST NAME][TARGET SIM FIRST NAME][TARGET SIM LAST NAME] +# LTR_Friendship_Main

As an example, let’s make Malcolm Landgraab’s relationship with Bella Goth go up by 50 points:

modifyrelationship Malcolm Landgraab Bella Goth +50 LTR_Friendship_Main

The below table contains all relationship codes you can use with the “modifyrelationship” command.

Code Function
LTR_Friendship_Main Friendship
LTR_Romance_Main Relationship

The Sims 4 cheats list

And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that. For more on The Sims 4, check out our look at the true crime show based on the game.

