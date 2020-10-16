Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
11

Valve explain why Steam's front page shows the games it shows

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th October 2020 / 12:01PM

A snap of the Steam store front page.

Why does Steam’s front page show you the games it shows? Some of it’s algorithms, obvs, but why those games for you? And what about the rest? If you’ve ever wondered, do watch this twenty-minute video where two fellas from Valve’s Steam team explain it all. It is interesting to see which parts are curated and which are pure datamunching.

Released last month on Valve’s Steamworks Development YouTube channel, the video sees Steam’s Al Farnsworth and Alden Kroll and scroll down through the front page, explaining banners, boxes, and lists as they go. It is aimed at people selling their games on Steam, but it’s friendly enough for the rest of us to understand.

For all Valve have talked about algorithms tracking everything we play, our pals play, and so on, I was surprised by how much they actively curate some parts. The big banners up top, sure, that’s obviously something they pick. But I suppose I’d thought algorithms had taken over more than they have, and I did not realise that Valve still actively approach developers to arrange some of the discounts featured on the front page, such as in ‘Today’s deal!’ boxes.

“Either we are reaching out proactively to game developers and saying ‘Hey it looks like your game would be a good fit for this’,” Kroll said, “and also sometimes reacting to game developers reaching out to us and saying ‘Hey are there different opportunities that my game qualifies for?'”

Do watch the vid for the full rundown of the front page. I learned more than I expected about a page I see multiple times every day.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

You can preload the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta right now

The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!

Does Genshin Impact have cross-platform play and cross-save?

Can you play with your PS4-owning friends?

The Foxer

25

Latest articles

You can preload the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta right now

The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!

Does Genshin Impact have cross-platform play and cross-save?

Can you play with your PS4-owning friends?

The Foxer

25