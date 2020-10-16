Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

You can preload the Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta right now

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

16th October 2020 / 3:56PM

A player fires an RPG at a helicopter. War rages on the seas.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer open beta kicks off this Saturday on PC and as you’d expect, it presents quite the hefty download. Thankfully you can preload it right now regardless of whether you’ve pre-ordered the game or not.

The download comes to a grand total of 42.80GB, so it’s one you’ll want to get going before the big day arrives. To do so: open the Battle.net launcher, select Call Of Duty: BOCW from the panel on the left, close any pre-order pop-up ads you might see, click Install, point it to a folder, then select Confirm Install.

While there’s been no official word on a start time, going by the pre-order betas which started at 6pm BST (10am Pacific), I can only assume it’ll be the same on Saturday. It’s set to run from Saturday the 17th through to Monday the 19th.

So, what is there to get stuck into? You’ve got the traditional progression system of weapon unlocks, perks, and equipment, as well as the usual assortment of modes including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. But the most interesting of the lot is the new 40-player mode Fireteam: Dirty Bomb. Ten squads of four drop into a large map to collect uranium to deposit into ‘dirty bombs’ scattered all over the place.

It’s for players who like some elements of the Warzone experience with the large map, vehicular combat, and extended gun fights without the unforgiving battle royale format. This features respawns which should give it that traditional multiplayer feel, rather than that Warzone experience we’ve all had where we get dropped five minutes in and have to watch our mates cower in a corner for hours.

Treyarch are also offering an exclusive Mutual Animosity SMG blueprint if you reach level ten or higher during the Cold War beta. It’ll appear in your inventory when you purchase the full game, and I can’t wait to discard it almost immediately when I unlock something better.

If you’re a bit concerned about whether your rig will be able to run the game, fear not, because the specs aren’t a big ask.

Black Ops Cold War is due to launch November 13th on Battle.net.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

Ed is fond of melt in the middle chocolate puddings and games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Black Ops Cold War weapons: all confirmed and rumoured guns revealed

All the guns to choose from in Cold War multiplayer

Black Ops Cold War loadouts: all guns, perks, and wildcards revealed

Learn how Cold War's new Create A Class system works

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's open beta specs aren't a big ask

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's zombies mode will actually let you escape alive

5

Latest articles

StarCraft II winding down new content

The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2020): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

A definitive guide to all Sims 4 cheats & codes!

Does Genshin Impact have cross-platform play and cross-save?

Can you play with your PS4-owning friends?

The Foxer

25