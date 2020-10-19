Amnesia Rebirth Chamber of Pillars walkthrough: how to solve the pillar puzzle

While navigating the portal chambers of Amnesia: Rebirth you’ll come across a puzzle involving three pillars. Two of these pillars can be rotated, which you’ll need to do in order to line up the shape located behind the pillars. It’s not particularly obvious how to solve the Chamber of Pillars puzzle, so we’ve detailed the solution below.

Amnesia Rebirth pillar puzzle walkthrough

To solve this puzzle you will need to form a complete shape using the three pillars at the back of the room. Head over to the glyph console in the centre of the room and stand on the pressure pad. This is how you will check your shape. The first pillar can not be moved, so is best used as a starting point. Try to spin the remaining two pillars until the shape lines up.

Chamber of Pillars puzzle solution

You can see the solution to the pillar puzzle in the image above. You’ll need to rotate the glyph board and use the two sliders to line up the three glyphs to match those on the pillars. You can see the red rectangle on the console highlighting three shapes. Once these three are highlighted, push the button. A beam of light will appear, shooting down to the portal you visited earlier. Head back there now and continue onwards!

That's how to get through the Chamber of Pillars section in Amnesia: Rebirth.