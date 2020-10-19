Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Call Of Duty: Warzone is celebrating spook season with zombie royale and other new modes

Lauren Morton

Contributor

19th October 2020 / 9:11PM

Well well, Call Of Duty: Warzone is jumping in on spooky time with its very own horror-themed update. The Hunting Of Verdansk is a biggo event beginning tomorrow, October 20th. It’ll bring new limited-time game modes, treats to hunt down, and apparently cosmetic skins from Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Well I won’t accuse them of doing anything in half measure.

Do yourself a favor and watch the Haunting Of Verdansk trailer first. It sure does score a Bingo for overly-serious action trailers, including a slow and spooky version of Black Hole Sun, which was already plenty slow to begin with, thanks.

Alright, with the trailer out of the way here’s the breakdown of what’s actually coming. Warzone is getting several new modes: nighttime battle royale, zombie royale, and “juggourdnaut” royale. A nighttime version of Plunder will be added in the second week of the event.

The limited-time Zombie Royale mode is one of the bigger additions on the list, changing up how death and redeploying works in Warzone. “Instead of being sent to the Gulag, dead Operators will come back to life as a zombie,” Activision say. Zombies can’t use weapons but they’re more agile, do increased melee damage, and have thermal vision. “When a player is killed, they drop a syringe that shows up on the map. Collect two of these Syringes as a Zombie and you’ll parachute back in with your loadout on your Squad for a second chance! The last squad standing with a surviving Operator wins, even if the rest of the squad has turned undead.”

Throughout your matches, you’ll also be able to find Trick or Treat supply boxes with cosmetic goodies in them like gun charms or calling cards. If you find all 16 of the treats you’ll unlock the Pumpkin Punisher legendary assault rifle skin with pre-configured attachments.

Oh, and you can buy new bundles that give you operator skins Leatherface (for Velikan) and Billy the Puppet (for Morte) because who doesn’t love a brand tie-in, right?

You can see freaky puppet pictures, those new customisation trinkets, and all the other details about the Haunting Of Verdansk in Activision’s post.

The event launches tomorrow, October 20th, and lasts through November 3rd.

