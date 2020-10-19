Gigabyte's Aero 15 gaming laptop is $500 off right now

Prime Day may be over, but the deals train just keeps on rolling, resulting in some lovely big discounts like this Gigabyte Aero 15 gaming laptop that’s currently $500 off at Newegg today. Normally $2099, this 15.6in laptop is down to $1599 at the moment, which really isn’t bad considering it has an 144Hz display, a brand-new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and that all-important RTX 2070 Super graphics chip.

That’s a very reasonable set of specs for $1599, and a big step up from some of the sub-$1000 laptops you’ll find in my round-up of budget gaming laptop deals. I should, of course, point out that with Black Friday on the horizon next month, you may want to hold off making any purchases right now in case you can find something better, but this is still a pretty reasonable discount nonetheless if you can’t wait.

After all, its Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 16GB of RAM should provide more than enough processing power for your daily desktop tasks, and its RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics chip should be able to make the most of its 1920×1080, 144Hz refresh rate display. Other RTX 2070 laptops I’ve tested such as the excellent Acer Triton 500 also show that the Aero 15 should be able to hit a smooth 60fps on max settings at 1920×1080 in pretty much all of today’s most demanding games, including Final Fantasy XV, Monster Hunter: World, Total War: Three Kingdoms and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, as well as 70-90fps if you drop the quality level down a notch to High. Older games such as The Witcher III also hit around the 100fps mark on High, too. As a result, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting competitive online shooters to run at the full 144fps offered by its display, and the same goes for 2D indie games.

Gigabyte’s Aero 15 is also one of the lighter gaming laptops available at the moment, weighing just under 2kg. It’s also one of the thinnest at 19.8mm, too, so it should be pretty easy to move around your home and take on the move with you (provided you’re not under lockdown, of course).

If $1599 is a bit out of your price range, though, then be sure to have a look at my regularly updated budget gaming laptop deals hub, where you’ll find all the latest and greatest gaming laptops available for under $1000. You won’t find one as powerful as this Aero 15 in there, but there are still a few gems to be found at that kind of price nonetheless.