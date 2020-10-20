Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Amnesia: Rebirth's launch was a bit cursed oOooOoo

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th October 2020 / 6:41PM

A spooky hall in an Amnesia: Rebirth screenshot.

In my expert opinion, the best thing a horror game about amnesia and half-glimpsed horrors can do upon launching is disappear. Was it ever there? Am I crazy in the coconut? So it’s thematically splendid (if practically inconvenient) that today’s Amnesia: Rebirth launch went spooky on Steam. At first some owners found it didn’t have an executable so they couldn’t play, which is a solid jumpscare after paying £24, then the game promptly vanished from the store. An excellent series of chills. But it’s okay now! Come relax with the launch trailer.

“Noting that a lot of people have problems with the Amnesia Rebirth exe missing,” Frictional said at 4:29pm. After a little probing with help from Steam techs, 31 minutes later they said they had a fix and it’d be fine if you just restarted Steam.

25 minutes later they observed with a panicked repetition, “Amnesia: Rebirth seem to have disappeared disappeared from the Steam store. 😮” Indeed it had! It’s back now. For now?

Two other problems are slightly more enduring, and less thematically pleasing. Frictional note that it’s not working on Windows 7 and the Linux version “can have some graphical artifacts.” They say they “are working on” this and will say when it’s all fixed, but it’s “unlikely” fixes will come today (European today, at least).

Amnesia: Rebirth is out now for £23.79/€24.99/$29.99 on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. It’s available on Windows and Linux – unless you’re on the Epic Store, which doesn’t support Linux.

Alice Bee has played Rebirth and found a lot to like. “It’s testament to Frictional’s skills as horror designers that they can make you feel afraid in bright sunshine, and it feels a bit like they’re showing off,” she said in our Amnesia: Rebirth review. But continuing the series rather than fully being its own thing might not be a strength, as she said “I can’t help but think that Rebirth suffers as a result of being an Amnesia sequel.”

Speaking of taking dingy horror to a bright desert, Imogen talked with two of the Frictional gang about that and more in her Amnesia: Rebirth interview. A good long read, that.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Amnesia: Rebirth review

Still afraid of the dark

46

Amnesia Rebirth Chamber of Pillars walkthrough: how to solve the pillar puzzle

Here's how to solve the three pillar puzzle in Amnesia: Rebirth.

Amnesia Rebirth Cistern walkthrough: how to solve the Cistern water tank puzzle

Amnesia Rebirth's second main puzzle involves shifting a water tank so that it can be used to cross a large gap in the Cistern.

Amnesia Rebirth Laboratory walkthrough: how to solve the Laboratory puzzle and escape

Here's how to escape the creepy Laboratory in Amnesia: Rebirth.

Latest articles

Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Get your RTX cards at the ready

4

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's post-launch expansions set sail for Ireland, Paris

Doom Eternal's first story expansion is out now

Is your Cyberpunk 2077 merch cyberpunk enough?

It is almost certainly not

1