Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Ray tracing is the big buzz word of 2020 in PC gaming, and Nvidia have just announced another fresh batch of ray tracing and DLSS games, including a couple of old ones that will be getting support in future updates. To help you keep track of them all, I’ve created this list of all the confirmed ray tracing games you can play on PC right now, as well which of this year’s new PC games will get ray tracing and support in the future. And because ray tracing tends to go hand in hand with Nvidia’s performance-boosting DLSS tech these days, I’ve also listed all the current and upcoming games that support DLSS, too.

At time of writing, you still need an Nvidia RTX card to take advantage of ray tracing and DLSS, but the next-gen Big Navi graphics cards will support ray tracing as well when they launch later this year, so soon it won’t matter which type of graphics card you own if you want to get in on this fancy new realistic lighting technology.



Right now, the number of ray tracing games you can actually play on PC is still pretty small, but we expect this list to start looking a bit healthier next year once developers have got to grips with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are launching in November. Both of these next-gen consoles will have built-in ray tracing support, which will hopefully mean that more developers will start adding ray tracing to their games as a matter of course. For now, though, these are all the ray tracing games on PC you can play right now.

Ray tracing games you can play right now:

Amid Evil

Battlefield V

Bright Memory

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Control

Crysis Remastered

Deliver Us The Moon

Fortnite

Justice

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Moonlight Blade

Quake II RTX

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Stay in the Light

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

As you can see, the list of ray tracing games you can play right now is pretty small. The good news is that more ray tracing games are on the way, and below you’ll find all the other upcoming ray tracing games we currently know about. There’s no guarantee these games will get ray tracing at launch – we’re still waiting for Doom Eternal’s ray tracing support, for example, and Assetto Corsa Competizione ended up cancelling its ray tracing support altogether – but I’ve added some notes about their projected support where it’s available. With a little bit of luck, the games you see below will eventually join the ray tracing games listed above.

Ray tracing games on the way:

Atomic Heart

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (launch)

Cyberpunk 2077 (launch)

Dying Light 2

Doom Eternal

Enlisted (November closed beta)

Ghostrunner (launch)

JX3

Mortal Shell (November)

Observer: System Redux

Pumpkin Jack (launch)

Ready Or Not (early access launch)

Ring Of Elysium (launch)

Synced: Off-Planet

The Witcher III

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion (launch)

World Of Warcarft: Shadowlands (November)

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII (launch)

DLSS games you can play right now:

Anthem

Battlefield V

Bright Memory

Control

Death Stranding

Deliver Us The Moon

F1 2020

Final Fantasy XV

Fortnite

Justice

Marvel’s Avengers

Mechwarrior V: Mercenaries

Metro Exodus

Minecraft

Monster Hunter: World

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein Youngblood

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the number of DLSS games you can play right now is also pretty minuscule. These games will require the use of an Nvidia RTX card to make use of their DLSS tech, and according to Nvidia, lots more are on the way. However, several games they’ve announced still haven’t received their intended DLSS support yet, and consequently I’ve removed some of the titles that were previously on this list, as even Nvidia seem to have forgotten about them in their most recent blog update. Instead, the games below are definitely confirmed to be getting DLSS support, based on the most recent information available to us.

DLSS games on the way: