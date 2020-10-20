Doom Eternal's first story expansion is out now

It’s not Halloween until you’re knee-deep in the dead, so here comes Doom Eternal with the start of its two-part story expansion. The Ancient Gods sends the angry fella back into the Maykr’s dimension to resume ripping and tearing, this time with some new enemies in the mix too. Curiously, the expansion is also a standalone game, not requiring you to own Doom Eternal to buy and play.



“Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation,” the blurb blasts. ” The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand their control across dimensions. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.”

Update 3 launched alongside the expansion, mostly with bug fixes and network optimisations for Battlemode. The patch notes also warn of a few bugs that can potentially crash the game or trash a save, so do pay attention if you’re starting the expansion before they’re fixed.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One is available now from Steam and Bethesda.net. It’s £16/€20/$20 on its tod, or the Year One Pass which will also give the second part is £25/€30/$30. If you buy it without owning Eternal, you do also get access to Battlemode, the PvPvE multiplayer mode where one Doomfella fights two players who can spawn as different demons, backed up by AI-controlled nasties.

“When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage – higher than 2016 – that have completed it, so you’re always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game,” executive producer Marty Stratton said in August. “It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it.”

Our Doom Eternal review slapped the game with a coveted ‘Bestest Bests’ badge and offered the subtle praise, “It’s a lot like the last game, except now the Super Shotgun has a grappling hook.”