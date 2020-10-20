Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Doom Eternal's first story expansion is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

20th October 2020 / 6:01PM

A giant horny lad dwarfs Doomguy in a Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods picture.

It’s not Halloween until you’re knee-deep in the dead, so here comes Doom Eternal with the start of its two-part story expansion. The Ancient Gods sends the angry fella back into the Maykr’s dimension to resume ripping and tearing, this time with some new enemies in the mix too. Curiously, the expansion is also a standalone game, not requiring you to own Doom Eternal to buy and play.

“Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation,” the blurb blasts. ” The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand their control across dimensions. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.”

Update 3 launched alongside the expansion, mostly with bug fixes and network optimisations for Battlemode. The patch notes also warn of a few bugs that can potentially crash the game or trash a save, so do pay attention if you’re starting the expansion before they’re fixed.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One is available now from Steam and Bethesda.net. It’s £16/€20/$20 on its tod, or the Year One Pass which will also give the second part is £25/€30/$30. If you buy it without owning Eternal, you do also get access to Battlemode, the PvPvE multiplayer mode where one Doomfella fights two players who can spawn as different demons, backed up by AI-controlled nasties.

“When we look at how many people have played through the game we have a large percentage – higher than 2016 – that have completed it, so you’re always looking at that and seeing how far players make it through your game,” executive producer Marty Stratton said in August. “It’s important as we want the DLC to reach as many people as possible. In fact, you don’t even need to own Doom Eternal to buy the DLC and play it.”

Our Doom Eternal review slapped the game with a coveted ‘Bestest Bests’ badge and offered the subtle praise, “It’s a lot like the last game, except now the Super Shotgun has a grappling hook.”

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Doom Eternal

Absolutely gorious

74

Doom Eternal guide: top 20 tips for demon slaying, how to kill Marauders

Beginners tips and tricks

Doom Eternal weapons: how to master all the gun types

All weapon mod challenges

Doom Eternal secrets: every secret location

Unlocking the Unmakyr

Latest articles

Amnesia: Rebirth's launch was a bit cursed oOooOoo

1

Here are all the confirmed ray tracing and DLSS games so far

Get your RTX cards at the ready

5

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's post-launch expansions set sail for Ireland, Paris

Is your Cyberpunk 2077 merch cyberpunk enough?

It is almost certainly not

1