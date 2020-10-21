Catch the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest from now until Monday

Gather ’round and take a seat, Steam have now kicked off their first Digital Tabletop Fest, an event of panels, announcements, and demos for games that “run across the lines between digital and physical games”. From now until next Monday you can catch panels from the likes of developers adapting tabletop RPGs, building digital deck-builders, and other such table to screen fare.

You can catch the full schedule over on the event’s Steam page. There are general topic panels for things like adventure games, card games, games about Mars, and Cthulhu games. Yup, Cthulhu’s got its own panel. There are also more developer-y discussions to the tune of porting RPGs and the design behind digital dice and probability.



The organisers have previously explained which games fit the bill as “a digital port of a physical game, a game which has produced a physical version from the digital one, a game that simulates the physical play experience, or a digital game whose aesthetics are inspired by tabletop games”. Slay The Spire, Gloomhaven, and Civilizatoin VI are some of the names you’ll find participating.

Looks like the event has drummed up some demos too. Not many names that I know offhand, I admit, though Griftlands and Civilization VI are in there on the demos list. Ah, and Book Of Demons as well, a sort of hack & slash on rails adventure that I remember enjoying when I tried it a couple years back.

The Steam Digital Tabletop Fest is on now and runs through Monday, October 26th.

Disclosure: Former RPSer Alice Liguori is now with Auroch Digital who organised the event together with Steam.