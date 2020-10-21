Devolver Digital have acquired Serious Sam developers Croteam

Not-so-serious publishers Devolver Digital have announced today in a not-so-serious post that they’ve acquired Serious Sam developers Croteam. Seriously. Well, the tone of the announcement isn’t serious but it has seriously happened. It’s a business love story for the books.

“Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games—from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle,” Devolver say. “Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married.” You can read the full announcement up there to get a recount of the apparent love story between Devolver and Croteam.



In typical Devolver fashion, they’ve been quite flippant about it, saying “Devolver has acquired Croteam…or maybe Croteam has acquired Devolver…who could really know at this point in the relationship.” All jokes aside, I’m pretty sure that—legally speaking—it’s got to be one way or the other. I think we can assume that Devolver have acquired Croteam. Sorry to spoil the fun marriage analogy.

Devolver say that in the future Croteam will be working on The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and an “original IP from Croteam”. They also add that “Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom”. This is where I’d make a bleak joke about the trajectory of a marriage if I were the sort but I’ll not wish financial fights on the businesses today.

I failed to squeeze in the Sam gags anywhere natural, so here: may they live happily ever aaaaaaAAAAAAAAAAfter!