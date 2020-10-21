Genshin Impact best characters tier list

Genshin Impact offers the opportunity to gain a whole load of fancy pants characters through using the gacha system by paying for Wishes. Is your cool new anime boy as good as he looks in battle though? It’s hard to say – the rarities for each character don’t necessarily correspond to their quality and stats. With that in mind, here’s our Genshin Impact character tier list – I hope your pulls are up the top!

Genshin Impact Tier List

Here’s the ranking order of all the Genshin Impact characters.

Tier Character S Diluc Venti Qiqi Fischl A Barbara Jean Keqing Klee Xiangling Xiao Mona B Bennett Chongyun Kaeya Xingqiu Razor Ningguang C Beidou Noelle Lisa Sucrose Traveler (Anemo) Traveler (Geo) D Amber



S Tier Characters

The very best of the best Genshin Impact characters reside here, in the top tier. Pull them from a Wish and you’ll be absolutely loving life (unless you’ve already spent loads of money on Primogems). Here’s a bit more detail on each of the top tiers.

Diluc

Diluc Ragnvindr is a damage-dealing machine. This rich boy can get out his claymore and rain absolute death down on enemies, with huge base damage which only grows with his abilities. Speaking of abilities, this is what you’re working with:

Normal attack – Perform up to four consecutive strikes

– Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack – Drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes, finishing with a larger slash

– Drain stamina over time to perform continuous slashes, finishing with a larger slash Plunging attack – Plunge from the air to the ground, damaging enemies on the way and dealing AoE on the ground

– Plunge from the air to the ground, damaging enemies on the way and dealing AoE on the ground Elemental skill : Searing Onslaught – Perform a forward slash that deals Pyro damage

: Searing Onslaught – Perform a forward slash that deals Pyro damage Elemental burst : Dawn – Release flames to deal Pyro damage to enemies. The flames then summon a phoenix that flies forward and deals huge Pyro damage, exploding at its destination. Also increases Pyro damage for Diluc’s normal and charged attacks

: Dawn – Release flames to deal Pyro damage to enemies. The flames then summon a phoenix that flies forward and deals huge Pyro damage, exploding at its destination. Also increases Pyro damage for Diluc’s normal and charged attacks Passive talent 1 – Charged attack stamina cost reduced by 50%, and duration increased by 3 seconds

– Charged attack stamina cost reduced by 50%, and duration increased by 3 seconds Passive talent 2 – Pyro enchantment provided by Dawn lasts four seconds longer, and effect is increased by a further 20%

– Pyro enchantment provided by Dawn lasts four seconds longer, and effect is increased by a further 20% Passive talent 3 – Refunds 15% of ore used when crafting claymores

Venti

Venti the bard is surprisingly powerful. Maybe he’s got some secrets up his sleeve. His wind (Anemo) abilities make him a great support-type character, but he’s no slouch at damage dealing either. Here’s all the stuff he can do in combat:

Normal attack – Perform up to six consecutive bow shots

– Perform up to six consecutive bow shots Charged attack – Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Anemo damage

– Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Anemo damage Plunging attack – Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage

– Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage Elemental skill : Skyward Sonnet – Deal AoE anemo damage and launch enemies in the air at their location. Hold to summon a larger vortex which raises Venti into the air

: Skyward Sonnet – Deal AoE anemo damage and launch enemies in the air at their location. Hold to summon a larger vortex which raises Venti into the air Elemental burst : Wind’s Grand Ode – Fire an arrow that creates a storm eye that sucks objects and enemies in, dealing constant Anemo damage. Extra damage if combined with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro effects

: Wind’s Grand Ode – Fire an arrow that creates a storm eye that sucks objects and enemies in, dealing constant Anemo damage. Extra damage if combined with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro effects Passive talent 1 – Holding Skyward Sonnet down creates a current that lifts you for 20 seconds

– Holding Skyward Sonnet down creates a current that lifts you for 20 seconds Passive talent 2 – Regenerates 15 energy after Wind’s Grand Ode is used

– Regenerates 15 energy after Wind’s Grand Ode is used Passive talent 3 – Decreases stamina consumption by 20% for gliding characters. Doesn’t stack with similar abilities

Qiqi

Qiqi, an apprentice and herb gatherer at the Bubu Pharmacy, is a sword-wielder who is also apparently an unkillable zombie. No wonder she’s top tier then – here’s all her abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five rapid strikes

– Perform up to five rapid strikes Charged attack – Consumes stamina and does two rapid sword strikes

– Consumes stamina and does two rapid sword strikes Plunging attack – Plunge from mid-air, striking enemies on the way and dealing AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge from mid-air, striking enemies on the way and dealing AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Herald of Frost – Deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is active, hitting enemies heals HP for party members and allies. Also heals you at regular intervals and follows you, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in the way

: Herald of Frost – Deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies. When Herald of Frost is active, hitting enemies heals HP for party members and allies. Also heals you at regular intervals and follows you, dealing Cryo damage to enemies in the way Elemental burst : Preserver of Fortune – Mark nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, which deals Cryo damage. When you hit a marked enemy, regenerate health

: Preserver of Fortune – Mark nearby enemies with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, which deals Cryo damage. When you hit a marked enemy, regenerate health Passive talent 1 – When a character under the effects of Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, they gain 20% healing bonus for 8 seconds

– When a character under the effects of Herald of Frost triggers an Elemental Reaction, they gain 20% healing bonus for 8 seconds Passive talent 2 – When Qiqi hits with normal and charged attacks, there’s a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman for 6 seconds, once every 30 seconds

– When Qiqi hits with normal and charged attacks, there’s a 50% chance to apply a Fortune-Preserving Talisman for 6 seconds, once every 30 seconds Passive talent 3 – Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Liyue on the minimap

Fischl

Fischl is a bow-wielding Electro-powered girl who travels the world with Oz, her night raven. The night raven has Electro abilities too. She’s a weird lass, but at 4-star rarity, you have a much higher chance of getting her on your team as opposed to the likes of Venti and Diluc. Here’s what’s up her sleeve:

Normal attack – Perform up to five shots with a bow

– Perform up to five shots with a bow Charged attack – Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Electro damage

– Aimed shot that deals more damage. Fully charge to deal extra Electro damage Plunging attack – Fire a shower of arrows in midair, fall to the ground, and deal AoE damage

– Fire a shower of arrows in midair, fall to the ground, and deal AoE damage Elemental skill : Nightrider – Summons Oz, dealing Electro damage in a small area. Ox will then attack nearby enemies

: Nightrider – Summons Oz, dealing Electro damage in a small area. Ox will then attack nearby enemies Elemental burst : Midnight Phantasmagoria – Summons Oz to defend you. Fischl turns into Oz, strikes nearby enemies with Electro damage, and keeps Oz on the battlefield once the move ends

: Midnight Phantasmagoria – Summons Oz to defend you. Fischl turns into Oz, strikes nearby enemies with Electro damage, and keeps Oz on the battlefield once the move ends Passive talent 1 – When Fischl hits Ox with a fully-charged bow show, Oz deals AoE Electro damage equal to 15.7% of the arrow’s damage

– When Fischl hits Ox with a fully-charged bow show, Oz deals AoE Electro damage equal to 15.7% of the arrow’s damage Passive talent 2 – If your active character triggers an Electro Elemental Reaction while Oz is kicking about, the enemy is hit with Electro damage equal to 80% of her attack power

– If your active character triggers an Electro Elemental Reaction while Oz is kicking about, the enemy is hit with Electro damage equal to 80% of her attack power Passive talent 3 – Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

A Tier Characters

Genshin Impact’s A tier characters are extremely solid pulls you’ll be delighted with. Thankfully, a lot of them are 4-star rarity so you won’t have to break the bank quite as much to beef up your team with some decent fighters. Here’s some more detail on each of the A tier characters in Genshin Impact:

Barbara

Barbara is something of an ‘idol’, adored by all the citizens of Mondstadt and possessing enormously strong healing abilities. She took advantage of the city’s liberty and freedom to stay true to herself to go from zero to hero in the hearts of the residents, and now the whole town vibes to her tunes. Here’s what she can do in fights for you:

Normal attack – Perform up to four water splash attacks to deal Hydro damage

– Perform up to four water splash attacks to deal Hydro damage Charged attack – Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage

– Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE Hydro damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE Hydro damage on the ground Elemental skill : Let the Show Begin – Summon water droplets surrounding Barbara, dealing Hydro damage and inflicting Wet. When it’s active, your normal and charged attacks heal allies and party members, Wet is applied to both Barbara and nearby enemies, and she regenerates health at regular intervals

: Let the Show Begin – Summon water droplets surrounding Barbara, dealing Hydro damage and inflicting Wet. When it’s active, your normal and charged attacks heal allies and party members, Wet is applied to both Barbara and nearby enemies, and she regenerates health at regular intervals Elemental burst : Shining Miracle – Heals nearby allies greatly, and scales with Barbara’s max health

: Shining Miracle – Heals nearby allies greatly, and scales with Barbara’s max health Passive talent 1 – Stamina consumption of characters within Let the Show Begin is reduced by 12%

– Stamina consumption of characters within Let the Show Begin is reduced by 12% Passive talent 2 – When you gain an Elemental Orb/Particle, Let the Show Begin is extended by one second (maximum five seconds)

– When you gain an Elemental Orb/Particle, Let the Show Begin is extended by one second (maximum five seconds) Passive talent 3 – When you cook a healing dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Jean

She’s hard as nails and acting Grand Master of the Knights, known as the ‘Dandelion Knight’. Basically, she’s the lead cop of Mondstadt. Don’t let that put you off though, her sword and Anemo abilities can deal with large groups of enemies, and her personality is steadfast to a fault. Here’s her combat abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five consecutive strikes

– Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to launch an enemy, who’ll fall slowly down

– Consume stamina to launch an enemy, who’ll fall slowly down Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Gale Blade – Unleash a mini storm, launching it at enemies dealing Anemo damage. Hold to consume extra stamina and pull surrounding enemies in front of her

: Gale Blade – Unleash a mini storm, launching it at enemies dealing Anemo damage. Hold to consume extra stamina and pull surrounding enemies in front of her Elemental burst : Dandelion Breeze – Create a swirling dandelion field. Launches enemies, deals Anemo damage, regenerates health, imbues friendly characters with Anemo, and deals constant Anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the field. Also instantly restores health for allies and party members

: Dandelion Breeze – Create a swirling dandelion field. Launches enemies, deals Anemo damage, regenerates health, imbues friendly characters with Anemo, and deals constant Anemo damage to enemies entering or exiting the field. Also instantly restores health for allies and party members Passive talent 1 – Hits by normal attack have a 50% chance to regenerate health for your party members (equal to 15% of Jean’s max health)

– Hits by normal attack have a 50% chance to regenerate health for your party members (equal to 15% of Jean’s max health) Passive talent 2 – Using Dandelion Breeze restores 20% of its energy

– Using Dandelion Breeze restores 20% of its energy Passive talent 3 – When you cook a healing dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Keqing

Keqing is a Liyue-based character who uses an Electro sword. Her sceptical approach to life and policy make her abrasive but helpful. She runs Liyue while Rex Lapis sits around not doing much all year, so it’s understandable that she feels the humans of Liyue should have more of a say in their future than some random god. Anyway, here’s her strong DPS combat abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five quick strikes

– Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to perform two quick strikes

– Consume stamina to perform two quick strikes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Stellar Restoration – Throw a lightning stiletto (yup) which deals Electro damage in an AoE. Hold the button to aim and hold in mid-air. The stiletto (sigh) allows her to blink to the location of the stiletto mark if you use Stellar Restoration again, slashing the enemy once. If you use a charged attack, you’ll hurl a bunch of savage slices towards the mark, dealing AoE Electro damage

: Stellar Restoration – Throw a lightning stiletto (yup) which deals Electro damage in an AoE. Hold the button to aim and hold in mid-air. The stiletto (sigh) allows her to blink to the location of the stiletto mark if you use Stellar Restoration again, slashing the enemy once. If you use a charged attack, you’ll hurl a bunch of savage slices towards the mark, dealing AoE Electro damage Elemental burst : Starward Sword – Deal AoE Electro damage, then hit a series of strikes on enemies that deal multiple bouts of Electro damage, before one final AoE hit

: Starward Sword – Deal AoE Electro damage, then hit a series of strikes on enemies that deal multiple bouts of Electro damage, before one final AoE hit Passive talent 1 – Within five seconds of using Stellar Restoration, your normal and charged attacks now deal Electro damage

– Within five seconds of using Stellar Restoration, your normal and charged attacks now deal Electro damage Passive talent 2 – Starward Sword increases your crit rate and energy recharge by 15% for 8 seconds

– Starward Sword increases your crit rate and energy recharge by 15% for 8 seconds Passive talent 3 – Liyue expeditions have time consumption reduced by 25%

Klee

Klee is a tiny magical girl who uses Pyro spells to burn foes. A mischievous so-and-so, Klee is a member of the Knights of Favonius, but being a nutty child with fire powers has been locked in solitary confinement for the safety of everyone around her. She loves playing with live explosives, and can do the following in battle:

Normal attack – Perform up to three explosive AoE Pyro attacks

– Perform up to three explosive AoE Pyro attacks Charged attack – Consume stamina to deal AoE Pyro damage

– Consume stamina to deal AoE Pyro damage Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Jumpy Dumpty – Throws Jumpy Dumpty, who bounces three times and deals Pyro AoE damage with each bounce. On bounce three, it splits into mines which explode on contact with enemies

: Jumpy Dumpty – Throws Jumpy Dumpty, who bounces three times and deals Pyro AoE damage with each bounce. On bounce three, it splits into mines which explode on contact with enemies Elemental burst : Sparks ‘n’ Splash – Summons Sparks n’n Splash (friends who zap enemies) to deal Pyro damage

: Sparks ‘n’ Splash – Summons Sparks n’n Splash (friends who zap enemies) to deal Pyro damage Passive talent 1 – 50% chance to gain 50% extra damage for a charged attack when dealing damage with normal attacks and Jumpy Dumpty

– 50% chance to gain 50% extra damage for a charged attack when dealing damage with normal attacks and Jumpy Dumpty Passive talent 2 – Getting a crit with your charged attack gives all party members 2 Elemental Energy

– Getting a crit with your charged attack gives all party members 2 Elemental Energy Passive talent 3 – Displays the location of nearby resources unique to Mondstadt on the minimap

Xiangling

Xiangling is an extremely accomplished chef who you might have already helped in her quest to cook the perfect spicy food. When she’s not doing this though, she’s jabbing baddies with her Pyro polearm. Here’s all her abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five spear attacks

– Perform up to five spear attacks Charged attack – Consume stamina to lunge forward and damage enemies on the way

– Consume stamina to lunge forward and damage enemies on the way Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Guoba Attack – Summon Guoba the Panda, who breathes fire causing AoE Pyro damage

: Guoba Attack – Summon Guoba the Panda, who breathes fire causing AoE Pyro damage Elemental burst : Pyronado – Summon a Pyronado which moves with her and deals Pyro damage

: Pyronado – Summon a Pyronado which moves with her and deals Pyro damage Passive talent 1 – Increase the range of Guoba’s flames by 20%

– Increase the range of Guoba’s flames by 20% Passive talent 2 – After Guoba finishes attacking, leave a chili pepper on the ground. Picking it up increases attack by 10% for 10 seconds

– After Guoba finishes attacking, leave a chili pepper on the ground. Picking it up increases attack by 10% for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 – When you cook an attack-boosting dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Xiao

Xiao looks like a young man, but he’s actually thousands of years old. He’s a no-nonsense type, keeping his mouth shut and letting his weapons do the talking. Apparently, he struggles to hold back in combat because he’s used to fighting uber-powerful dark forces. Scary. Here’s what he likes to use to destroy said dark forces:

Normal attack – Perform up to six spear attacks

– Perform up to six spear attacks Charged attack – Works like a plunging attack, and can only be used in midair. Deals damage relative to your falling height

– Works like a plunging attack, and can only be used in midair. Deals damage relative to your falling height Elemental skill : Lemniscatic Wind Cycling – Lunge forward, dealing Anemo damage. This can be used in midair and has two charges

: Lemniscatic Wind Cycling – Lunge forward, dealing Anemo damage. This can be used in midair and has two charges Elemental burst : Bane of All Evil – Turns into a yaksha, increasing your jump height, attack range, and damage, converting damage to Anemo, and constantly draining your health

: Bane of All Evil – Turns into a yaksha, increasing your jump height, attack range, and damage, converting damage to Anemo, and constantly draining your health Passive talent 1 – Starting Bane of All Evil increases damage by 5%, growing by 5% every 3 seconds up to 25%. Ends when Bane of All Evil ends

– Starting Bane of All Evil increases damage by 5%, growing by 5% every 3 seconds up to 25%. Ends when Bane of All Evil ends Passive talent 2 – Increases future Lemniscatic Wind Cycling damage by 10% for six seconds after using it. Maximum 3 stacks

– Increases future Lemniscatic Wind Cycling damage by 10% for six seconds after using it. Maximum 3 stacks Passive talent 3 – All party members’ fall damage reduced by 20%

Mona

Mona is an astrologer, and she should add me on Co-Star. She’s often skint and refuses to profit off of her astrology. I’m actually not sure what Genshin Impact’s astrology is or whether their stars are the same, but she was born on August 31st making her a Virgo. Just like me! Anyway, here’s Mona’s combat abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five water splash attacks

– Perform up to five water splash attacks Charged attack – Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage

– Consume stamina to deal AoE Hydro damage Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Mirror Reflection of Doom – Create a Phantom which attracts enemy attacks, deals Hydro damage, and explodes dealing AoE Hydro damage. Hold to move backwards before summoning the Phantom

: Mirror Reflection of Doom – Create a Phantom which attracts enemy attacks, deals Hydro damage, and explodes dealing AoE Hydro damage. Hold to move backwards before summoning the Phantom Elemental burst : Stellaris Phantasm – Applies the Illusory Bubble status to enemies in a large AoE. This traps enemies, makes them Wet, slows them, and applies extra effects when the enemy takes damage. It applies an Open, which increases damage on an enemy and removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing extra Hydro damage

: Stellaris Phantasm – Applies the Illusory Bubble status to enemies in a large AoE. This traps enemies, makes them Wet, slows them, and applies extra effects when the enemy takes damage. It applies an Open, which increases damage on an enemy and removes the Illusory Bubble, dealing extra Hydro damage Passive talent 1 – After using Illusory Torrent for two seconds, create a Phantom if there are enemies nearby. Phantoms created like this last for two seconds and deal half damage upon explosion

– After using Illusory Torrent for two seconds, create a Phantom if there are enemies nearby. Phantoms created like this last for two seconds and deal half damage upon explosion Passive talent 2 – Increases your Hydro damage bonus by 20% of your energy recharge rate

– Increases your Hydro damage bonus by 20% of your energy recharge rate Passive talent 3 – 25% chance to refund a portion of crafting materials used when crafting Weapon Ascension Materials

B Tier Characters

These average Joes are solid picks. Don’t expect giant numbers or miracles, but with a decent mid-tier character you’ll be able to win most conflicts with a little bit of skill and attention. Here are all the B tier characters on our tier list for Genshin Impact:

Bennett

Bennett fills out the classic character role of a rough ‘n’ tumble kid with all the energy to create his own destiny. Armed with a Pyro sword, he’s the only member of ‘Benny’s Adventure Team’ after everyone else quit on him, but the Adventurers’ Guild has kept the team around. Not because he’s particularly strong though, just because he’d be sad otherwise. Here’s all his abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five quick strikes

– Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to perform two rapid slashes

– Consume stamina to perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Passion Overload – three different effects. Tap to do a quick flaming swing, hold to do a two-hit launching attack, and hold for a long time to hit three times, causing an explosion and launching both the enemy and Bennett

: Passion Overload – three different effects. Tap to do a quick flaming swing, hold to do a two-hit launching attack, and hold for a long time to hit three times, causing an explosion and launching both the enemy and Bennett Elemental burst : Fantastic Voyage – Jump towards the enemy and deal Pyro damage and create an ‘inspiration circle’. If a character drops below 70% health they will regenerate. If health is higher than 70%, they will gain an attack bonus

: Fantastic Voyage – Jump towards the enemy and deal Pyro damage and create an ‘inspiration circle’. If a character drops below 70% health they will regenerate. If health is higher than 70%, they will gain an attack bonus Passive talent 1 – Decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20%

– Decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20% Passive talent 2 – When inside the Fantastic Voyage circle, Passion Overload’s cooldown is decreased by 50% and Bennett is not launched

– When inside the Fantastic Voyage circle, Passion Overload’s cooldown is decreased by 50% and Bennett is not launched Passive talent 3 – Expeditions in Mondstadt take 25% less time

Chongyun

Chongyun is a professional exorcist. Not sure how one gets into that line of work, but if demons fear him then who am I to judge? Rethink, reskill, reboot, I guess. His family were all exorcists (again, what? Never mind) but Chongyun was always more powerful than the rest. Here are the abilities his power manifests:

Normal attack – Perform up to four consecutive strikes

– Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finished with a powerful slash

– Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finished with a powerful slash Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Chonghua’s Layered Frost – Strike the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage in front of him, which then turns into a Frost Field. This converts all normal and charged attacks from weapon-wielding characters to Cryo

: Chonghua’s Layered Frost – Strike the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage in front of him, which then turns into a Frost Field. This converts all normal and charged attacks from weapon-wielding characters to Cryo Elemental burst : Cloud-parting Star – Summon 3 huge blades in mid-air that explode as they hit the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage

: Cloud-parting Star – Summon 3 huge blades in mid-air that explode as they hit the ground, dealing Cryo AoE damage Passive talent 1 – Attack speed for weapon-wielders increased by 8% within the field created by Chonghua’s Layered Frost

– Attack speed for weapon-wielders increased by 8% within the field created by Chonghua’s Layered Frost Passive talent 2 – When Chongua’s Layered Frost’s field disappears, another spirit strikes enemies for 100% of the elemental skill’s damage, also decreasing their Cryo resistance by 10% for eight seconds

– When Chongua’s Layered Frost’s field disappears, another spirit strikes enemies for 100% of the elemental skill’s damage, also decreasing their Cryo resistance by 10% for eight seconds Passive talent 3 – Expeditions in Liyue take 25% less time

Kaeya

Introduced early on in the story, Kaeya is an eyepatch-wearing anime boy who’s fiercely loyal to Acting Grand Master Jean of the Knights of Favonius. You’ll often find him doing Jean’s dirty work, but never complaining about it – his charming and confident demeanour always shining through. His icy powers are handy in combat too if you use them well:

Normal attack – Perform up to five quick strikes

– Perform up to five quick strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do two quick strikes

– Consume stamina to do two quick strikes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Frostgnaw – deals Cryo damage in front of you

: Frostgnaw – deals Cryo damage in front of you Elemental burst : Glacial Waltz – Summon three icicles which circle Kaeya. They deal Cryo damage to enemies for the duration of the ability

: Glacial Waltz – Summon three icicles which circle Kaeya. They deal Cryo damage to enemies for the duration of the ability Passive talent 1 – Every Frostgnaw hit regenerates Kaeya’s health by 15% of his attack

– Every Frostgnaw hit regenerates Kaeya’s health by 15% of his attack Passive talent 2 – Enemies frozen by Frostgnaw drop extra Elemental Particles (maximum of two extra per use)

– Enemies frozen by Frostgnaw drop extra Elemental Particles (maximum of two extra per use) Passive talent 3 – Decrease sprinting Stamina consumption by party members by 20% (doesn’t stack with other similar passives)

Xingqiu

A meek, calm boy on the surface, Xingqiu has a more outgoing, cheeky side to him. Famous around Liyue Harbour, he is the son of one of the richest merchants in the area. Studious and talented, he was being groomed to become a great asset to his father’s business. However, his talents lay elsewhere. A keen martial artist and fighter, Xingqiu seeks justice in the world, and this is how he does it:

Normal attack – Perform up to five consecutive strikes

– Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to fire off two rapid strikes

– Consume stamina to fire off two rapid strikes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Fatal Rainscreen – Deal Hydro damage with your sword, and create three Rain Swords which orbit Xingqiu’s head. These reduce your damage taken, increase your resistance to interruption, and makes you Wet

: Fatal Rainscreen – Deal Hydro damage with your sword, and create three Rain Swords which orbit Xingqiu’s head. These reduce your damage taken, increase your resistance to interruption, and makes you Wet Elemental burst : Raincutter – Normal attacks trigger extra Hydro attacks. Summon three Rain Swords which stay throughout the duration of Raincutter, and can be carried over to other characters

: Raincutter – Normal attacks trigger extra Hydro attacks. Summon three Rain Swords which stay throughout the duration of Raincutter, and can be carried over to other characters Passive talent 1 – When a Rain Sword is removed by any means, your character’s health is restored by 8% of Xingqiu’s max health

– When a Rain Sword is removed by any means, your character’s health is restored by 8% of Xingqiu’s max health Passive talent 2 – Gain a 20% Hydro damage bonus

– Gain a 20% Hydro damage bonus Passive talent 3 – When Xingqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, get a 25% chance to refund some of the materials used

Razor

Razor is a mysterious boy, rarely seen by Mondstadt’s population. He instead travels around the forest with a pack of wolves, referred to as ‘Wolf Boy’ by some. His pack is his family, and seeks revenge only on those who harm his family (the family being a bunch of wolves). He also carries a giant claymore and uses it like this:

Normal attack – Perform up to four consecutive strikes

– Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finishing with a giant strike

– Consume stamina to do a continuous spinning attack, finishing with a giant strike Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Claw and Thunder – Two different attacks. Press to deal Electro damage in front of you, then gain an Electro Sigil to increase your energy recharge rate (stacks up to three). Hold to unleash an AoE lightning storm, dealing huge damage and removing all your sigils and converting them into energy

: Claw and Thunder – Two different attacks. Press to deal Electro damage in front of you, then gain an Electro Sigil to increase your energy recharge rate (stacks up to three). Hold to unleash an AoE lightning storm, dealing huge damage and removing all your sigils and converting them into energy Elemental burst : Lightning Fang – Strikes alongside your normal attacks, dealing Electro damage. Also raises your attack, speed, and Electro resistance, and makes you immune to Electro-Charged damage. However, you can also not do charged attacks

: Lightning Fang – Strikes alongside your normal attacks, dealing Electro damage. Also raises your attack, speed, and Electro resistance, and makes you immune to Electro-Charged damage. However, you can also not do charged attacks Passive talent 1 – Decreases Claw and Thunder’s cooldown by 18%, but using Lightning Fang resets the cooldown

– Decreases Claw and Thunder’s cooldown by 18%, but using Lightning Fang resets the cooldown Passive talent 2 – When energy is below 50%, increase recharge rate by 30%

– When energy is below 50%, increase recharge rate by 30% Passive talent 3 – Decrease sprinting Stamina consumption by party members by 20% (doesn’t stack with other similar passives)

Ningguang

Ningguang, the flying Geo magic lady who owns Liyue’s Jade Chamber, is absolutely loaded and uses this to her advantage, with everyone in Liyue staying on her good side. Her air of mystique means no one quite knows what she’s up to. Here’s what you get if she’s on your side though:

Normal attack – Fire gems that deal Geo damage, granting you one Star Jade per hit

– Fire gems that deal Geo damage, granting you one Star Jade per hit Charged attack – Consume stamina to fire a giant Geo damage gem, dealing extra damage for each Star Jade

– Consume stamina to fire a giant Geo damage gem, dealing extra damage for each Star Jade Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Jade Screen – Blocks projectiles and deals AoE Geo damage

: Jade Screen – Blocks projectiles and deals AoE Geo damage Elemental burst : Starshatter – Gathers a bunch of gems at a time which home in on enemies, dealing Geo damage. If Jade Screen is nearby, extra gems are fired

: Starshatter – Gathers a bunch of gems at a time which home in on enemies, dealing Geo damage. If Jade Screen is nearby, extra gems are fired Passive talent 1 – When you have Star Jades, your charged attack takes no stamina

– When you have Star Jades, your charged attack takes no stamina Passive talent 2 – Characters passing through a Jade Screen get a 12% Geo damage bonus for 10 seconds

– Characters passing through a Jade Screen get a 12% Geo damage bonus for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 – Shows you the location of ore on the minimap

C Tier Characters

Genshin Impact’s C tier characters aren’t anything special, to be honest. Still though, in the early game they can hold their own, and if you use elemental reactions smartly, they’ll be valuable members of your squad. Not exactly squad goals, but I like using some of them anyway. Here’s all the C tier characters you can use if you fancy:

Beidou

Beidou is pretty cool. Her giant Electro claymore can absolutely bonk enemies if you level it right, and as the Captain of the Crux – the fleet of sailors in Liyue Harbour, she gets the opportunity to do so often. Loved by her crew and feared by her foes, here’s Beidou’s moveset:

Normal attack – Perform up to five consecutive strikes

– Perform up to five consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike

– Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Tidecaller – Press to deal Electro damage in front of you. Hold to use your weapon as a shield and counterattack based on how much damage you absorbed, applying the Electro element to Beidou

: Tidecaller – Press to deal Electro damage in front of you. Hold to use your weapon as a shield and counterattack based on how much damage you absorbed, applying the Electro element to Beidou Elemental burst : Stormbreaker – Creates lightning that bounces between enemies when normal and charged attack hits. Also increases your resistance to damage and interruption, and discharges lightning every second

: Stormbreaker – Creates lightning that bounces between enemies when normal and charged attack hits. Also increases your resistance to damage and interruption, and discharges lightning every second Passive talent 1 – Counterattacking with Tidecaller exactly when you’re hit gives you bonus damage

– Counterattacking with Tidecaller exactly when you’re hit gives you bonus damage Passive talent 2 – For 10 seconds after using Tidecaller with maximum damage bonus, increase damage and attack speed for normal and charged attacks by 15%

– For 10 seconds after using Tidecaller with maximum damage bonus, increase damage and attack speed for normal and charged attacks by 15% Passive talent 3 – Decreases consumption of stamina when swimming for all party members by 20%. Doesn’t stack with similar effects

Noelle

Noelle is a character you’ll probably earn from the Beginner Wish bundle. She’s a maid with a big sword, dealing Geo damage and dreaming of a star-studded future as a Knight of Favonius. She’s a hard worker and will always help with anything, which is just as well considering her mediocre stats. Don’t worry though – Noelle can still pack a punch:

Normal attack – Perform up to four consecutive strikes

– Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike

– Consume stamina to do a continuous spin attack, finishing with a large strike Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Breastplate – Summon stone armour, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies and protecting you. Also gives a chance to regenerate health when normal and charged attacks hit, and has a 250% damage absorption against enemy Geo attacks

: Breastplate – Summon stone armour, dealing Geo damage to nearby enemies and protecting you. Also gives a chance to regenerate health when normal and charged attacks hit, and has a 250% damage absorption against enemy Geo attacks Elemental burst : Sweeping Time – Strikes enemies with a large AoE Geo attack, which then makes her normal attacks deal extra range, damage and Geo properties

: Sweeping Time – Strikes enemies with a large AoE Geo attack, which then makes her normal attacks deal extra range, damage and Geo properties Passive talent 1 – Create a shield that lasts 20 seconds and absorbs damage up to 400% of Noelle’s defence (once every minute). Triggers automatically when Noelle is on your party’s bench and your character’s health goes below 30%

– Create a shield that lasts 20 seconds and absorbs damage up to 400% of Noelle’s defence (once every minute). Triggers automatically when Noelle is on your party’s bench and your character’s health goes below 30% Passive talent 2 – Every four normal or charged attacks decreases Breastplate’s cooldown by one second (multiple enemies with a single strike is only one hit)

– Every four normal or charged attacks decreases Breastplate’s cooldown by one second (multiple enemies with a single strike is only one hit) Passive talent 3 – When you cook an defence-boosting dish perfectly, get a 12% chance to double the number you receive

Lisa

Lisa is a librarian-witch who you’ll be able to play as for free after she’s unlocked in the early game. She loves napping (girl, same) and is apparently able to flirt and charm others into getting what she wants. It’s obvious what the character design is going for here. Anyway, here’s her moveset:

Normal attack – Perform up to four Electro attacks

– Perform up to four Electro attacks Charged attack – Consume stamina to deal AoE Electro damage in front of you

– Consume stamina to deal AoE Electro damage in front of you Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Violet Arc – Press to fire a homing lightning orb, dealing Electro damage and applies a stack of Conductive status (maximum 3 stacks). Hold to deal huge AoE Electro damage, dealing extra if they’re impacted by Conductive

: Violet Arc – Press to fire a homing lightning orb, dealing Electro damage and applies a stack of Conductive status (maximum 3 stacks). Hold to deal huge AoE Electro damage, dealing extra if they’re impacted by Conductive Elemental burst : Lightning Rose – Summon a Lightning Rose (basically a turret) which constantly hits enemies with Electro damage in the area, knocking back foes

: Lightning Rose – Summon a Lightning Rose (basically a turret) which constantly hits enemies with Electro damage in the area, knocking back foes Passive talent 1 – Hitting charged attacks applies Conductive to enemies

– Hitting charged attacks applies Conductive to enemies Passive talent 2 – Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have 15% less defence for 10 seconds

– Enemies hit by Lightning Rose have 15% less defence for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 – When Lisa crafts a potion, gain a 20% chance to refund some of the materials used

Sucrose

Sucrose is an alchemist who travels the world researching ‘ultimate truth’. She has a weird way of showing it though, causing the population of Mondstadt to cower in fear as her experimentations go wild. She also loves to cause havoc in battle, attempting to use Anemo abilities to thwart enemies with her creatively-named magic spells:

Normal attack – Perform up to four Anemo attacks

– Perform up to four Anemo attacks Charged attack – Consume stamina to do AoE Anemo damage

– Consume stamina to do AoE Anemo damage Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Astable Anemohypostasis Creation 6308 – Create a Wind Spirit to deal AoE Anemo damage, pull them in, and launch them

: Astable Anemohypostasis Creation 6308 – Create a Wind Spirit to deal AoE Anemo damage, pull them in, and launch them Elemental burst : Forbidden Creation Isomer 75 / Type II – Throw a large Wind Spirit which constantly pulls and throws enemies and deals AoE Anemo damage. If the wind spirit comes into contact with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro, it deals extra elemental damage of that type (once per use)

: Forbidden Creation Isomer 75 / Type II – Throw a large Wind Spirit which constantly pulls and throws enemies and deals AoE Anemo damage. If the wind spirit comes into contact with Cryo, Electro, Hydro, or Pyro, it deals extra elemental damage of that type (once per use) Passive talent 1 – When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all other party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for eight seconds

– When Sucrose triggers a Swirl effect, all other party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 50 for eight seconds Passive talent 2 – When either of your elemental abilities hit enemies, increase all other party members’ Elemental Mastery by 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for eight seconds

– When either of your elemental abilities hit enemies, increase all other party members’ Elemental Mastery by 20% of Sucrose’s Elemental Mastery for eight seconds Passive talent 3 – When Sucrose crafts enhancement materials, get a 10% chance to obtain double the output

Traveller

This is your player character. Available from the start, you can mold their personality however you wish with dialogue choices, and are stuck with Paimon screeching in your ear non-stop. You can also use different elements with the Traveller – Anemo or Geo – which you can switch to and from by using the element’s relevant statue.

Here’s the character’s Anemo abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five slashes

– Perform up to five slashes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes

– Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Palm Vortex – Deal continuous Anemo damage in front of you, with an AoE explosion at the end. Hold to increase damage and AoE. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption

: Palm Vortex – Deal continuous Anemo damage in front of you, with an AoE explosion at the end. Hold to increase damage and AoE. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption Elemental burst : Gust Surge – Summon a tornado that moves forward, pulls in objects and opponents, and deals Anemo damage. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption

: Gust Surge – Summon a tornado that moves forward, pulls in objects and opponents, and deals Anemo damage. Can be boosted by Elemental Absorption Passive talent 1 – Final hit of normal attack deals 60% of your attack as Anemo damage in front of you

– Final hit of normal attack deals 60% of your attack as Anemo damage in front of you Passive talent 2 – Palm Vortex kills heal 2% of your health for five seconds

Here’s the character’s Geo abilities:

Normal attack – Perform up to five slashes

– Perform up to five slashes Charged attack – Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes

– Consume stamina to do perform two rapid slashes Plunging attack – Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground

– Plunge toward the ground from midair, dealing damage on the way and AoE damage on the ground Elemental skill : Starfell Sword – Summon a meteorite from the ground, dealing AoE Geo damage (can be climbed). Hold to aim

: Starfell Sword – Summon a meteorite from the ground, dealing AoE Geo damage (can be climbed). Hold to aim Elemental burst : Wake of Earth – set off shockwaves, launching enemies and dealing AoE Geo damage, building a climbable wall at the end of the shockwave

: Wake of Earth – set off shockwaves, launching enemies and dealing AoE Geo damage, building a climbable wall at the end of the shockwave Passive talent 1 – Reduces Starfell Sword’s cooldown by two seconds

– Reduces Starfell Sword’s cooldown by two seconds Passive talent 2 – Last hit of your normal attack deals 60% of your attack as AoE Geo damage

D Tier Characters

There’s only one character down here. Sorry Amber. Here she is:



Amber

Amber is a smiley so-and-so who greets you with suspicion before immediately joining your party for some reason. Her bow attacks seem solid at first, but eventually you’ll find better bow characters and she’ll become extremely underwhelming with her poor attack, defence, and health. Here’s all her abilities if you do choose her though:

Normal attack – Perform up to five bow shots

– Perform up to five bow shots Charged attack – Aim down your bow for extra damage and accuracy. Fully charging deals Pyro damage

– Aim down your bow for extra damage and accuracy. Fully charging deals Pyro damage Plunging attack – Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage

– Fire off arrows in the air, then fall and strike the ground, dealing AoE damage Elemental skill : Explosive Puppet – Throw a decoy Baron Bunny which draws the fire of enemies. Explodes after eight seconds or when destroyed, dealing AoE Pyro damage

: Explosive Puppet – Throw a decoy Baron Bunny which draws the fire of enemies. Explodes after eight seconds or when destroyed, dealing AoE Pyro damage Elemental burst : Fiery Rain – showers arrows in a (surprisingly small) area, causing AoE Pyro damage for the ability’s duration

: Fiery Rain – showers arrows in a (surprisingly small) area, causing AoE Pyro damage for the ability’s duration Passive talent 1 – Increases crit rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and makes it 30% larger

– Increases crit rate of Fiery Rain by 10% and makes it 30% larger Passive talent 2 – Charged shot headshots/weak spot attacks increase attack by 15% for 10 seconds

– Charged shot headshots/weak spot attacks increase attack by 15% for 10 seconds Passive talent 3 – Decreases stamina consumption by 20% for gliding characters. Doesn’t stack with similar abilities

That's all for our Genshin Impact character tier list! It's a big one, but hopefully you have more of an idea as to where to go with your character choices.