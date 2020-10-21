Genshin Impact specs - can my PC, PS4, or mobile run Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact ain’t a small game. It’s actually pretty darn chunky, and your device might struggle with it if it’s an older one. We’ve put together a quick rundown of the recommended and required specs for the game. Can your PC or Mobile run Genshin Impact?

Required specs for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is easy to get into, being free. Still though, it’s a waste of time to download the whole thing only for it to not work on your device. Here’s an easy list of all the Genshin Impact required specs for PC and Mobile, as well as running it on PS4.



Can my PC run Genshin Impact?

Here are the required specs for Genshin Impact to run on PC:

Recommended configuration:

OS – Windows 7 SP1 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64 bit, or Windows 10 64 bit

Processor – Intel Core i7 equivalent (AMD Ryzen 7) or better

Memory – 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and better

DirectX Version 11

Storage – 30GB hard drive space

Minimum Configuration

OS – Windows 7 SP1 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64 bit, or Windows 10 64 bit

Processor – Intel Core i5 equivalent (AMD Ryzen 5) or better

Memory – 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 and better

DirectX Version 11

Storage – 30GB hard drive space

Can my Android run Genshin Impact?

Here are the required specs for Genshin Impact to run on Android mobile devices:

Recommended configuration:

CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 and better

Memory – 4GB RAM

OS – Android 8.1 and above

Storage – 8GB space

Minimum Configuration

Compatibility requirements – Arm v8a 64 bit

Memory – 3GB RAM

OS – Android 7.0 and above

Storage – 8GB space

Can my iPhone or iPad run Genshin Impact?

Apple devices are much simpler to figure out whether or not they’re compatible with Genshin Impact. Here’s the specific devices that’ll be able to run the game:

iPhone 8+

iPhone X

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Generation)

iPad Air (3rd Generation)

iPad mini (5th Generation)

iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 12.9 inches

iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 10.5 inches

iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 11 inches

iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 12.9 inches

iPad Pro (4th Generation) 11 inches

iPad Pro (4th Generation) 12.9 inches

Some less powerful iPhones will still be able to run Genshin Impact, but they won’t be as reliable as these. You’ll also need iOS 9.0 and above, as well as 8GB of storage space.

Can my PS4 run Genshin Impact?

According to Genshin Impact’s site, all versions of the PS4 can run Genshin Impact as long as they reserve 30GB of storage space. However, I and many other PS4 players have encountered a lot of slowdown and frame rate drops on the base PS4, so keep this in mind when deciding to delete games to make storage space.

That's all for our Genshin Impact specs page!