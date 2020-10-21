Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Genshin Impact specs - can my PC, PS4, or mobile run Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's required hardware.

James Law

Staff Writer

21st October 2020 / 4:18PM

Featured post A watercolour-style landscape of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact ain’t a small game. It’s actually pretty darn chunky, and your device might struggle with it if it’s an older one. We’ve put together a quick rundown of the recommended and required specs for the game. Can your PC or Mobile run Genshin Impact?

Required specs for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is easy to get into, being free. Still though, it’s a waste of time to download the whole thing only for it to not work on your device. Here’s an easy list of all the Genshin Impact required specs for PC and Mobile, as well as running it on PS4.

Can my PC run Genshin Impact?

Here are the required specs for Genshin Impact to run on PC:

Recommended configuration:

  • OS – Windows 7 SP1 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64 bit, or Windows 10 64 bit
  • Processor – Intel Core i7 equivalent (AMD Ryzen 7) or better
  • Memory – 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and better
  • DirectX Version 11
  • Storage – 30GB hard drive space

Minimum Configuration

  • OS – Windows 7 SP1 64 bit, Windows 8.1 64 bit, or Windows 10 64 bit
  • Processor – Intel Core i5 equivalent (AMD Ryzen 5) or better
  • Memory – 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 and better
  • DirectX Version 11
  • Storage – 30GB hard drive space

Can my Android run Genshin Impact?

Here are the required specs for Genshin Impact to run on Android mobile devices:

Recommended configuration:

  • CPU – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 810 and better
  • Memory – 4GB RAM
  • OS – Android 8.1 and above
  • Storage – 8GB space

Minimum Configuration

  • Compatibility requirements – Arm v8a 64 bit
  • Memory – 3GB RAM
  • OS – Android 7.0 and above
  • Storage – 8GB space

Can my iPhone or iPad run Genshin Impact?

Apple devices are much simpler to figure out whether or not they’re compatible with Genshin Impact. Here’s the specific devices that’ll be able to run the game:

  • iPhone 8+
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd Generation)
  • iPad Air (3rd Generation)
  • iPad mini (5th Generation)
  • iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 12.9 inches
  • iPad Pro (2nd Generation) 10.5 inches
  • iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 11 inches
  • iPad Pro (3rd Generation) 12.9 inches
  • iPad Pro (4th Generation) 11 inches
  • iPad Pro (4th Generation) 12.9 inches

Some less powerful iPhones will still be able to run Genshin Impact, but they won’t be as reliable as these. You’ll also need iOS 9.0 and above, as well as 8GB of storage space.

Can my PS4 run Genshin Impact?

According to Genshin Impact’s site, all versions of the PS4 can run Genshin Impact as long as they reserve 30GB of storage space. However, I and many other PS4 players have encountered a lot of slowdown and frame rate drops on the base PS4, so keep this in mind when deciding to delete games to make storage space.

That’s all for our Genshin Impact specs page! Of course, feel free to check out more guides on the game, including how to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact, as well as which pulls are the best with our Genshin Impact character tier list.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

What happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact?

How Genshin Impact wishes you a happy birthday.

Genshin Impact best characters tier list

The best characters available in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact - all currencies explained

There's a lot of currencies in Genshin Impact.

4

Does Genshin Impact have cross-platform play and cross-save?

Can you play with your PS4-owning friends?

Latest articles

This 32GB Corsair RAM deal is cheaper than Amazon right now

Rune 2 lawsuit now going after Bethesda and ZeniMax too

3

Try your hand guiding Humankind in a new demo for the Civ-like strategy game

1

v1.17 Minecraft is getting even more complicated. However: axolotls.

The incredible sculk

3