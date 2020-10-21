Have You Played… Victor Vran?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

I promise, the fact that Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt of Rivia) voices the eponymous Victor Vran is not the only reason I am recommending this game to you. Though, admittedly it is a large part of the recommendation.

I’m not big on ARPGs. I like the idea of them, and I almost always enjoy the first few hours of each game I come across, but I never stick with them. It’s a slow defeat, starting with a day or two away from the game, and ending with the realisation that I’m not comfortable diving back into wherever I was when I last quit, and I have little desire to start a new run.

I stuck with Victor Vran the longest, because it seems to understand my need to be able to jump right back in after several days away. Everything is pared back; there’s not much of a learning curve involved no matter where you are, what you’re doing, and what weapon you’re wielding at the time. I really appreciate that from a game in a genre that tends to drown you in endless build customisation options and enhancements.

The movement is fluid, the weapons and abilities are punchy and enjoyable, and while I didn’t pay too much attention to the story of Victor Vran, I always enjoyed the little exchanges between Vran/Cockle and the sly, insidious voice that seems to have taken residence inside his head. Nothing about the game blew me away, but everything was pleasantly accessible and enjoyable enough to sink hours into it at a time. It has all the trimmings of an ARPG but less clutter. It might be the best ARPG for someone who hasn’t had the best time with other ARPGs.

Victor Vran is available on Steam.