This 32GB Corsair RAM deal is cheaper than Amazon right now

32GB of RAM is more than what most gaming PCs really need these days, but if you’re determined to future-proof your PC or have your eye on playing hardcore simulation games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator on max settings (and fancy some added RGB lighting to spice things up a bit), then you can currently get a 32GB kit of Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro RAM for £120 over at Aria PC. That’s £5 cheaper than what you’ll find over on Amazon UK at the moment, too.

Of course, you may wish to wait a couple of weeks given that Black Friday is just over a month away at the moment, as there are bound to be some other good RAM deals happening then that you may want to consider as well. Still, if you’re in the middle of a new PC build and you just can’t wait until next month, then Aria’s current SuperSpecial deal on this 32GB set clocked at a very nippy 3200MHz will definitely fill the gap – especially when the very same set will cost you £125 over at Amazon at the moment.

As I’ve said in previous RAM deals posts, Corsair’s Vengeance RAM is top notch. I’ve got a 16GB set of Corsair’s Vengeance LED RAM inside my work PC (which just has a plain white LED across the top of it), and former Vid Bud Matthew (RPS in peace) had 16GB of Corsair’s entry-level Vengeance LPX RAM in his PC as well. The latter is also what I currently recommend in my £1000 RPS Rig build. It’s excellent stuff, and their Vengeance RGB Pro RAM really lets you dial up its rainbow colours thanks to its ten individually controlled RGB LEDs and Corsair’s accompanying iCUE software.

32GB is, admittedly, quite a lot for your typical gaming PC, and probably more than you really need. 16GB is more than enough for your average gaming PC these days, and you only really need to bump that figure up to 32GB if you’re really into simulation games or are a professional creative media type who edits videos or does 3D animation and such like for a living.

Luckily, Aria do have a couple of other good deals on 16GB RAM kits right now, such as the 3000MHz Corsair Vengeance LPX kit listed below for £60, but you’ll find similar prices on Amazon for these.

Still, while they may not be Amazon-beating deals, at least they’re Amazon-matching deals, so you don’t need to buy from Bezos if you don’t want to.