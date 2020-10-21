U.S. presidents and Far Cry 3 monologues feature in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews
Do you know the definition of a metroidvania?
The PC Gaming Weekspot is a good way to spend around two hours on a Monday evening. We go through all the big news in PC games, we chat about the new games we’ve been playing over the last seven days… and we also get furious with one another during the quiz segment.
Fun times!
Since Mystery Steam Reviews began, we’ve been focusing on specific years. This week is no different as we head back to 2013. But, if you watch the full episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot from this week, you’ll see that we’re gonna try something different next week. Rather than confine ourselves to games that were released in a given year, we’re going to pick games based on their setting. MSR is fluid. As you’ll see from our rule-tinkering this week.
You can see a greater breakdown below, but there’s been three pretty considerable changes: both myself and Matthew are bringing three Steam reviews to the table, we have 90 seconds on each review, and the Clue lifeline has been replaced with Second Opinion. If you’ve been watching MSR from the start, then you’ll be well aware that this probably won’t be the last change we ever make.
MYSTERY STEAM REVULES
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but we omit the name of the game each review is for. Our opponent must correctly guess that game. One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the two-minute timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.