U.S. presidents and Far Cry 3 monologues feature in this week's Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

The PC Gaming Weekspot is a good way to spend around two hours on a Monday evening. We go through all the big news in PC games, we chat about the new games we’ve been playing over the last seven days… and we also get furious with one another during the quiz segment.

Fun times!

Since Mystery Steam Reviews began, we’ve been focusing on specific years. This week is no different as we head back to 2013. But, if you watch the full episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot from this week, you’ll see that we’re gonna try something different next week. Rather than confine ourselves to games that were released in a given year, we’re going to pick games based on their setting. MSR is fluid. As you’ll see from our rule-tinkering this week.



You can see a greater breakdown below, but there’s been three pretty considerable changes: both myself and Matthew are bringing three Steam reviews to the table, we have 90 seconds on each review, and the Clue lifeline has been replaced with Second Opinion. If you’ve been watching MSR from the start, then you’ll be well aware that this probably won’t be the last change we ever make.

While it may be tough to play along while we’re chatting, screaming and making general noise, I would love to know how many you got right. Let us know in the comments. Also, I’m still waiting on clips of Chris Tarrant impressions…

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy the full episode of this week’s The PC Gaming Weekspot. We chatted about real-time tactics game Partisans 1941, Colm had a go on the Yakuza-Streets of Rage mash-up Streets of Kamurocho, and we chatted about Ruffian Games becoming Rockstar Dundee.

If you’re new here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews. There was chat of coffin shagging and everything.