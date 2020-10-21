Ubisoft Connect will support cross-saves for Assassin's Creed Valhalla and other new Ubisoft releases

Ubisoft’s PC game launcher Uplay is getting a makeover and a name change to extremely straightforward Ubisoft Connect for PC. It may not have a terribly cute nickname, but Ubisoft Connect is bringing cross-progression between PC and consoles, meaning your game’s save data, for new Ubisoft games when it launches on October 29th.

The launch trailer goes over plenty of things you’ll already be familiar with if you’d been using Uplay previously. It will launch and update your games. It’s got Ubisoft’s store. You’ve got a friends list. You know, all that standard publisher launcher stuff. The biggo change is cross-progression between PC and console which will let you pick up your save file between machines if you happen to play on both a desktop and a console.



Cross-progression will only be available for select titles, Ubisoft Say. On their official site they list Hyper Scape, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic. Interestingly, Watch Dogs Legion isn’t there, despite the new application launching the same day as the game.

Cross-platform multiplayer is a part of Ubisoft Connect as well. “Most Ubisoft games with a multiplayer functionality aim to support this feature,” they say.

If you already have Uplay installed, Ubisoft say that it should update to Ubisoft Connect automatically. You won’t need to redownload your games and will retain the Units you’ve earned. There will also be a mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store where you can find your stats, the store, and all that while on the go.

Ubisoft also say that over 1000 former Ubisoft Club rewards are now freely available—skins, cosmetics, and the like.

Ubisoft Connect launches on October 29th. You can read the nitty gritty details in Ubisoft’s FAQ.