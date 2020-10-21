In Genshin Impact, you’re asked to input your birth date. Does this mean you get presents from Paimon? Maybe she leaves you alone for one damn second on your birthday? Well, we’ve found out what happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact so you know whether or not to lie about it.





What happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact?

On your birthday, a very special item will become available to you – the Cake for Traveller. When your birthday comes around, click the ‘mail’ icon in the menu. You’ll be looking for the mail item that says ‘best wishes on your birthday’. Simply click the ‘claim’ button and it’ll be added to your inventory!

The item’s description reads, ‘A gift given to a very special someone on a very special day. Here’s to you, the brightest star in the night sky. Wishing you a joyous journey in this great big world.’



You can find the cake in your inventory under ‘Precious Items’ – the option on the right. Clicking ‘use’ on the cake gives you a Fragile Resin, an item which replenishes your Original Resin by 60. Don’t worry though – the cake stays in your inventory, so you never have to lose the gift.

How to change your birthday in Genshin Impact

When you first boot up the game, you can open the Paimon menu (the pause menu with all your icons and options on it). Click the icon next to your character’s name and select ‘Edit birthday’. It’ll have a little exclamation mark next to it.



You cannot change your birthday after setting it the first time when on the same server, so be careful not to get it wrong.

If you’re really desperate for the cake (like I was when beginning a new game on a new server), you can just set your birthday to the same day and it’ll be put directly into your mailbox, accessible just after you interact with the first Anemo statue in the game’s tutorial phase.

