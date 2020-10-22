Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone: plus in-depth JAK-12 stats

Taking a look at the JAK-12 shotgun and the best way to set it up.

Call of Duty: Warzone just received a brand new shotgun, with Infinity Ward patching it in with little fanfare to speak of. That doesn’t mean you should ignore the JAK however, as it’s a real beast when set up correctly. There are a few different builds to run with, given that slugs, frags and dragon breath are all an option here. In this in-depth best JAK-12 Warzone guide I’ve highlighted the best all-round option for running the JAK-12 when playing Warzone. You’ll find info on what attachments to use and why, as well as some stats for the new shotgun.

In this JAK-12 Warzone loadout guide:



Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

Let’s get right into it. The JAK-12 is best used in hip-fire mode, at close to medium range. You will rarely need to aim down sights with this build, instead trying to get as close to your target as possible to down them in either one (at very close range) or two shots. Because of this, I run with the FORGE TAC Marauder suppressor. Not only does it suppress your weapon, it increases the gun’s effectiveness when hip firing.

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J3600 Torrent

ZLR J3600 Torrent Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Ammo: 20 Round Mags

20 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tap

In terms of the barrel, I tend to switch between the ZLR J3600 Torrent and the ZLR J-2800 Influx. Both are solid options but the Marauder increases range, while applying a fairly negligible decrease in movement speed. If you’d like to move faster you can swap it out for the Influx. You’ll move faster but will need to get in closer for your shots. The 5mW laser is a great way to up your accuracy here, though the 1mW is also a good choice. This loadout is built with the 5mW in mind, so try that out first.

One of the downsides to the JAK-12 is its tiny ammo capacity. The 20 Round Mags are essential for this build, allowing you to move from target to target without having to reload. Don’t worry about the 32 Round Mags, they are excessive and incur some pretty hefty penalties to your speed.

Finally, we have the Stippled Grip Tape. Equipping this to the JAK-12 will speed up your sprint to fiore speed, and as long as you have one of the barrels mentioned previously on the gun, you’ll see a negligible change in aim stability.

Warzone JAK-12 stats

Now that I’ve given you my picks for the best JAK-12 build in Warzone, let’s take a look at the shotgun’s specific stats. I’ve collected the stats for the base weapon, and then the stats once the FORGE TAC Marauder is equipped.

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 204 | 204 | 204 | 204 (0-4 metres) 96 | 96 | 96 | 96 (4-7 metres) 54 | 54 | 54 | 54 (7-23 metres)

Rounds Per Minute: 295 RPM

Magazine Size: 8 With Attachments: 20

Reload Speed: 3.128s

Aim Down Sights Speed: 304ms

With the FORGE TAC Marauder:

Damage Profile (Head | Chest | Stomach | Limb): 204 | 204 | 204 | 204 (0-5.3 metres) 96 | 96 | 96 | 96 (5.3-9.3 metres) 54 | 54 | 54 | 54 (9.3-30.6 metres)



As you can see, having the FORGE TAC Marauder is a great way to increase your range with the JAK-12 shotgun. You’ll have a little extra when chasing down an enemy, which can really make the difference in Warzone.

Best Perks for JAK-12 loadout in Warzone

Finally, let’s take a look at the perks you should be using with this JAK-12 loadout. First off, equip Double Time so that you can close in on enemies faster. Then, make sure you have Ghost, it’s basically an essential in Warzone, especially as the matches progress towards the final circle. Finally, I tend to go with Tracker. It’s a great way to pin down enemies in buildings, and with your JAK-12 you’ll be pretty much unstoppable in close-quarters.

That’s the best JAK-12 loadout I’ve found in Warzone so far. For a look at how it stacks up against other weapons, head to our Warzone gun stats page. You can also check out our best shotguns guide, to see some other options if you’re looking to use a shotgun in Verdansk.