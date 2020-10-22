Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Genshin Impact Elemental Reactions - all elemental reactions and resonance

Genshin's elements, effects, and reactions.

James Law

Staff Writer

22nd October 2020 / 1:14PM

Featured post Genshin Impact landscape as header for elemental resonance page

In Genshin Impact, each element has varying effects. Pyro, Cryo, Hydro, Electro, Geo, Dendro, and Anemo will all have different properties which interact with each other in unique ways. Here’s all the elemental reactions in Genshin Impact, and all their effects.

Genshin Impact: all elements

Each of the elements corresponds to one of the seven gods of Genshin Impact’s world, which is ever-expanding. Currently, the available regions are Mondstadt and Liyue, which worship Anemo and Geo respectively, but the other nations will likely be added in future updates. Here’s all the elements in Genshin Impact and their corresponding nations:

  • Anemo (Wind) – Mondstadt
  • Geo (Earth) – Liyue
  • Electro (Lightning) – Inazuma
  • Dendro (Nature) – Sumeru
  • Hydro (Water) – Fontaine
  • Pyro (Fire) – Natlan
  • Cryo (Ice) – Snezhnaya

Some elements inflict Ley Line Disorders within an aura thanks to certain moves. These are:

  • Engulfing Storm (Electro) – drains energy recharge
  • Slowing Water (Hydro) – increases skill cooldown time (around 80% slower)
  • Smouldering Flames (Pyro) – inflicts damage over time
  • Condensed Ice (Cryo) – increases stamina consumption

All elemental reactions in Genshin Impact

When two elements combine, you’ll get an Elemental Reaction. These can impact both the player and the enemy, so you’ll want to learn them to become an expert on the right moves to go for and avoid in every situation.

Here’s a list of all the elemental reactions and their effects:

  • Burning (Dendro + Pyro) – Deals Pyro damage over time
  • Crystallise (Geo + Cryo/Electro/Hydro/Pyro) – Drops a crystal depending on the element, which acts as an elemental shield
  • Electro-Charged (Electro + Hydro) – Deals Electro damage over time
  • Frozen (Hydro + Cryo) – Freezes the target (they can’t move)
  • Melt (Cryo + Pyro) – Deals double damage if Pyro triggers Melt, and 1.5x damage if Cryo does
  • Overloaded (Electro + Pyro) – Deals AoE Pyro damage
  • Superconduct (Electro + Cryo) – Deals AoE Cryo damage and reduces defence
  • Swirl (Anemo + Cryo/Pyro/Electro/Hydro) – Deals extra damage of that element over a wider area
  • Vapourise (Hydro + Pyro) – Extra damage

Elemental resonances

Elemental resonance is a passive effect that triggers when your party members fulfil elemental requirements. You don’t need to do anything to activate them other than going to Paimon’s menu and sorting out your party with ‘Party Setup’. Here’s all the elemental reactions available at the moment in Genshin Impact:

  • Enduring Rock (2 x Geo) – Interruption resistance up, when you have a shield attack damage up by 15%
  • Fervent Flames (2 x Pyro) – Cryo affects you for 40% less time, attack up by 25%
  • Soothing Waters (2 x Hydro) – Pyro affects you for 40% less time, healing increased by 30%
  • Impetuous Winds (2 x Anemo) – Decrease stamina consumption by 15%
  • High Voltage (2 x Electro) – Hydro effect active for 40% less time, Superconduct, Overload, and Electro-Charged have a 100% chance to generate an Electro elemental particle
  • Shattering Ice (2 x Cryo) – Electro effect active for 40% less time, crit rate up 15% against Frozen or Cryo-effected enemies
  • Protective Canopy (any four unique elements) – All elemental resistance up 15%

It’s worth remembering that story characters available as demos during missions do not impact elemental resonance.

That’s all for our elemental reactions guide! Hopefully you’re all ready to rumble with your party’s elemental abilities. If you’re still not sure what party members you need, you could always check out our Genshin Impact tier list page, or find out how to get more stuff with Primogems and Wishes.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Genshin Impact specs - can my PC, PS4, or mobile run Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's required hardware.

What happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact?

How Genshin Impact wishes you a happy birthday.

Genshin Impact best characters tier list

The best characters available in Genshin Impact.

1

Genshin Impact - all currencies explained

There's a lot of currencies in Genshin Impact.

4

Latest articles

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio review

A beast of an RTX 3080 card

Minecraft Java Edition will require a Microsoft account starting next year

3

Disc Room review

Disc can't go unplayed

2

Scorn will envelop you in its Gigeresque guts in 2021

4