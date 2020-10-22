Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Make some weird goblin pals in Tenderfoot Tactics, out now

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

22nd October 2020 / 4:45PM

I have watched the trailer for Tenderfoot Tactics three times now. It looks: weird. It’s a turned-based tactics RPG with lots of roaming in a minimalistic yet super pretty open world. You play as a goblin escaping some spooky fog that has doomed your homeland, and along your adventure you collect other goblins to help you figure out what it’s all about. Have a gander at the launch trailer for yourself below.

It’s made by some of the same developers behind the lovely walking sim Pattern and desktop plant sim Viridi. It’s a step away from those more peaceful pretty experiences, however, because Tenderfoot Tactics is more about goblins doing lots of fighting.

The combat sounds super interesting, too. It’s turn-based tactics with no random miss chances or damage ranges, and you can manipulate the elements to help you. That won’t always work in your favour, though. There’s a possibility you could cause fires that hurt you as much as your enemies, or make water flood your battlefield.

Matt Cox (RPS in peace) thought Tenderfoot Tactics was one of the best strategy games at the Steam Summer Games Festival. While he also thought it was very weird, he was intrigued by the story and characters he met on his journey.

“It doesn’t look like much else I’ve played and its world is dotted with humongous deities that view your mortal antics with bemusement,” he writes. “That’s a world I want to know more about.”

Tenderfoot Tactics is out now on Steam. You can grab it with a 10% launch discount before October 28th for £18/€19/$23.

Tagged with , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Blasting beats and long walks on the beach

4

Tenderfoot Tactics has intriguing turn-based combat and patronising gods

4

The best Steam Festival demos: strategy games

A strategic interpretation

6

Dog-sledding drama The Red Lantern is out now

Latest articles

Dog-sledding drama The Red Lantern is out now

What The Golf? swings onto Steam with a new level editor

Hearthstone's next expansion is Madness At The Darkmoon Faire, and adds PvP Dungeon Runs

1

Immortals Fenyx Rising might actually be great, for kids and adults alike

No, but seriously

6