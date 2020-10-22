Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Minecraft Java Edition will require a Microsoft account starting next year

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

22nd October 2020 / 3:11PM

Mojang have decided that as of next year all of their games will require a Microsoft account to play, including Minecraft Java Edition. Don’t panic just yet, because while this does mean that you’ll need to log in with Microsoft to play the Java edition, it’s not being merged with the Windows 10 (or Bedrock) version of Minecraft. You’ll still be able to mod your game and use Java servers. Mojang simply say that one of the big reasons for the move is increasing account security.

So, early next year, Mojang will start instructing players on how to migrate their accounts from Mojang to Microsoft. They emphasise in their post that this is mandatory, and if you don’t make the transition, you won’t be able to log in and play at all.

It sounds kinda harsh, but it does seem to be for good reasons. Mojang immediately bust out the positives in reassurance, noting that Microsoft accounts will allow you to enable two-factor authentication, have access to better parental controls, and use chat and invitation blocking.

The account migration will mean all your Minecraft PC games (so Dungeons and Bedrock, if you own them) will be linked under the same account, but importantly, they won’t be merging. Java will still be its own thing: you’ll still have your in-game Java username, mods, skins and the ability to play with your Java pals.

Any new players trying to sign up for Java will make Microsoft accounts rather than Mojang accounts starting this Autumn (so soon, if not now). Existing players will receive emails and help from Mojang at the beginning of 2021 to start making the switch. When you’re done, you’ll get given a cape for your troubles, too (to clarify: an in-game cape, though I think a real-life one would be much more fun).

If you’re after more info on the account transitions, there’s already an FAQ that addresses a lot of the worries players might have. It doesn’t sound as drastic as it seems at first glance, and if you’re still unsure about things, Mojang have also made that weird cutesy video explainer above to go along with it.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft Dungeons review

A worthy pick

13

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

Best Minecraft Bedrock seeds for Xbox, Windows 10, and Mobile

The very best Minecraft Pocket Edition seeds out there

The best Minecraft mods 1.16 (download links included)

All these mods are compatible with each other and Minecraft 1.16!

1

Latest articles

Make some weird goblin pals in Tenderfoot Tactics, out now

Best JAK-12 loadout in Warzone: plus in-depth JAK-12 stats

Taking a look at the JAK-12 shotgun and the best way to set it up.

Podcast episode 114: the autumnal games special

This one goes off the rails, not going to lie

Civ VI has gone all Sid Meier's Pirates with a swashbuckling new mode

6