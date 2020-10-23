Apex Legends launches on Steam on November 4th with Season 7

As announced earlier this year, battle royale ’em up Apex Legends is going to be available on Steam. Electronic Arts have now put a date on those plans for you eager Apelegs-ers ready to make the move. You’ll be able to download it from Steam starting on November 4th when Season 7 begins.

Respawn Entertainment say that all your account progression will carry over from the Origin launcher (er, sorry, the EA Desktop App) to the Steam version if you choose to take the leap. You can pop over to Steam to put Apelegs on your wishlist before it launches on November 4th.



Before that though, this year’s Fight Or Fright event is going on. Shadow Royale mode is back again, and this year you’ll be able to wall run when you die and become a shadow legend. Fight Or Frights ends on November 3rd, so finish up all that spooking before you pack your bags for Steam.

For what it’s worth, it sounds like Nintendo Switch players are going to be waiting a bit longer for their Apexing. Respawn say that “we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time.” That will be coming in 2021.

If you hadn’t heard, this is just one of many EA games on Steam these days. Their subscription service EA Play is on Steam now too.