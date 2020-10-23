Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
2

Baldur's Gate 3 is best played 20 minutes at a time and that is great

Time and dice wait for no Alice

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

23rd October 2020 / 11:30AM

Featured post A close up screen shot of Astarion the rogue from Baldur's Gate 3. He is also very smug, and I have no time for him.

I little while back I restarted Baldur’s Gate III to play through as the most interesting person I could make in the current character creator. Owing to several comments misunderstanding a cheap joke I made in an image caption, this character is now known as Wonderwall, although technically the game thinks their name is Tav.

Despite my misgivings about the chaotic and impractical nature of their build, ol’ DoubleDoubleyou and crew are actually going okay, mainly because all of the NPCs are competent at their roles, and Wonderwall is a decent archer so they can stand at the back and not get in anyone’s way. But as well as going okay, their adventure is also going very slowly, and I am finding this an ideal turn of events.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive, complex RPG based on the ruleset of Dungeons & Dragons. It’s opening area, which is the bit you can do in the current early access, is layered and rich and full of startling happenstances. Wonderwall has not encountered most of these, because their capricious god-puppeteer (me, hello) only plays for about 20 minutes a session every time. Half an hour, max.

I felt a bit guilty about this at first, because I’ve always thought of RPGs as these big immersive epics that you need to spend hours at a time in – and I’m sure you can do this with BG3. But then I thought, is this really the most enjoyable way to play? Even real life sessions of TRPGs go on for ages, until at the end, when only the shit snacks are left and you just want to go home, and you are slumped in your chair going “I just… I fuckin’… I stab the goblin. I dunno. Whatever. Christ, it’s midnight.”

A screenshot of my party in Baldur's Gate 3. Tav Wonderwall, lead singer, is standing facing the camera. The others - Shadowheart the cleric, Astarion the rogue and Gale the wizard - are standing behind them facing different directions. They're in an underground ruin.

Another great thing about BG3 is that when you move somewhere the party rearrange themselves around you like an album cover.

But when I embraced the shorty BG3 sesh, whole evenings opened up to me! It’s really enabled by how clicky and complicated and one-foot-in-front-of-the-other the game ends up being. In something like a Dragon Age (which obviously I love, as you know) it’s quite hard to pinpoint events that feel like milestones because you can breeze through most things, and then have a quickie shag at camp to celebrate before getting back on the road. Stopping your playtime at anything short of killing an entire dragon feels like a waste.

In BG3, everything is a milestone. Successfully unlocked a door? Smashed it. Had an argument with a smug wizard at your camp? Pat yourself on the back, you champion. Saw a boar? Gold star time. And getting through any single bit of combat unscathed is a massive win. I spam F5 so much whilst playing that I fear the other keys are getting jealous, because they know it’s my favourite. I savescum like a motherfucker, and I don’t care who knows it (apart from on the big d20 dice checks, which are super fun and reloading on a failure for one of those would really be cheating).

A screenshot from Baldur's Gate 3 showing Tav Wonderwall, protagonist extraordinaire, having found a book called Shanties For The Bitch Queen

Bold of Larian to include my unauthorised biography

Plus, I have noticed that this is how I am compartmentalising a lot of my life right now. 20 minutes is about enough time to add a row to the scarf I’m making, or read a chapter of the book I’m on. And when you compare that to stuff you can do in the same amount of time in Baldur’s Gate 3, Faerûn is certainly offering more bang for yer buck. Half an hour there is enough time to kill a bunch of monsters, say, or run into a new companion, or surprise some bandit by sneaking into a ruin and then getting a critical hit on your sneak attack so then he dies like, instantly, and does an amazing animation where it looks like he’s running on the spot and then pratfalling in his own blood. Amazing. And you still have loads of time to make a nice dinner.

Perhaps most attractive is that playing this in teeny tiny bursts means it’s going to take me bloody ages. In his review, Matthew feared that buying into the early access now might make you disappointed because you’ll just want to unlock the whole thing. That bothers me not a jot, because I know I’ll probably still be strolling about in the forest by the 1.0 release. I am getting, and I cannot stress this enough, incredible value out of Baldur’s Gate 3.

God, I can’t wait for the next 20 minutes tonight. Might even take my daily ‘short rest’. What a rush!

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Baldur’s Gate 3 review (early access)

Early bird catches the brain worm

98

Baldur's Gate 3: how to get out of the Enclave Library

While visiting Nettie the healer in Baldur's Gate 3 you'll be locked inside the Enclave Library. Here's how to get out.

2

Baldur's Gate 3 resting: how to take long and short rests

Resting is the key to keeping your party fresh in Baldur's Gate 3. Here's how long and short rests work.

Baldur's Gate 3 Elaborate Key: how to open the Elaborate Chest

The first locked chest you'll come across in Baldur's Gate 3 requires an Elaborate Key to open. Here's where to find it.

1

Latest articles

Surviving The Aftermath has arrived on Steam after a year of Epic exclusivity

1

Monster Train now has mod support, and modders have already made a whole new faction

Have You Played... Old Gods Rising?

Rising not guaranteed with every purchase

5

The Epic Games Store is having a grand old halloween sale

11