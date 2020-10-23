The Foxer
The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying the theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers, two of which are abbreviations.
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: Jonathan Swift (defoxed by ylla)
a) I Live Under a Black Sun (phlebas)
b) Gulliver (mrpier, Stugle)
c) Sir John Temple (Lazzars)
d) Lilliput (Gusdownnup)
e) A Tale of a Tub (phlebas)
f) Swift (phuzz)
g) Trim (Lazzars)
h) Dean Swift (Viscount)
i) Stella (phuzz)
j) A Modest Proposal (Stugle)
k) Yahoo
l) St Patrick’s Cathedral (Gusdownnup)