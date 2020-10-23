Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Warzone weapon stats for Season 6 Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3

20

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

23rd October 2020 / 1:00PM

The honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: sheep, mazes, earthquakes, and The 39 Steps). Identifying the theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers, two of which are abbreviations.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: Jonathan Swift (defoxed by ylla)

a) I Live Under a Black Sun (phlebas)
b) Gulliver (mrpier, Stugle)
c) Sir John Temple (Lazzars)
d) Lilliput (Gusdownnup)
e) A Tale of a Tub (phlebas)
f) Swift (phuzz)
g) Trim (Lazzars)
h) Dean Swift (Viscount)
i) Stella (phuzz)
j) A Modest Proposal (Stugle)
k) Yahoo
l) St Patrick’s Cathedral (Gusdownnup)

Who am I?

More of this sort of thing

The best Apex Legends match I've had in ages ended in fisticuffs

Little Nightmares 2 asks 'what if weeping angels, but manequins?' and you will not like the answer

It's better to run around with a torch than curse the darkness

2

Ubisoft are paying £1 million for one trailer

10

The Red Lantern's chill sledding adventure would be better if less stuff happened in it

I said "Mush!"

4

