The Outer Worlds is now on Steam and GOG

After a year of Epixclusivity [correction: oh god, and the Microsoft Store, I forgot], The Outer Worlds today launches on Steam and GOG. Obsidian Entertainment’s sci-fi FPS-RPG feels a whole lot like a return to their days of Fallout: New Vegas, but in space. If you’ve been waiting for it to land on a store you like more, here you go. Or if you’ve been waiting for it to be cheaper, hey, it’s half-price right now too.



For the benefit of folks who’ve pretended it didn’t exist until this day: The Outer Worlds puts us in the moonboots of a moonman who awakes from a long sleep on their colony ship to find oh no, the spacefuture is awful. We’re not where we expected to be, everything’s gone well corporate, and things generally suck. Off we go, doing quests, recruiting allies, and shooting things in the spaceface. It really is quite New Vegas-y in style and substance, only without the giant open world. You can play it nice, selfish, or – like our vidbuds – as a bastard.

“The Outer Worlds is alright, innit,” Alice Bee said in our The Outer Worlds review. “It’s good fun. Sit back and let the orange and neon wash over you. Boo the cartoonishly evil corporations. Exhale through your nose at their Diet Toothpaste. I bet I’ll play it again, in fact. But you can tell it could have been great, if it had taken a few more risks. Real space cowboys take risks, don’t they?”

The Outer Worlds is available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a 50% discount bringing it down to £25/€30/$30 for the next fortnight. It’s due on GOG today too, though it wasn’t live when I published this. Oh, it’s still on Microsoft’s Store and Xbox Game Pass, but not discounted.