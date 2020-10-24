Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Onslaught mode won't be on PC for a year

Even up on our high, turbo-cooled horses, we PC folks are not so above the petty factionalism of console rivalry. With Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War just around the corner, Activision this week revealed that they’re once again locking a bonus Call Of Duty mode behind PlayStation 4 and 5 copies of the game for a year. This time, it’s Zombies Onslaught, a co-op horde mode that we’ll not be touching until November 1st at the earliest.

Zombies Onslaught was revealed with a new trailer this Friday – and while I’m sure it looks fun and all, there’s no use getting excited. This one’s for the PlayStation folks.



It’s worth noting that Zombie Onslaught is entirely separate from the standard Zombies affair, which continues as usual on all platforms. Instead, Onslaught reworks the game’s multiplayer maps into survival arenas, letting you jump in with a buddy, all kitted out in your competitive loadouts. There’ll be seasonal maps, and doing well will reward you with goodies to use in both Zombies and regular multiplayer.

Unless you’re playing on anything other than PS4 or PS5, in which case none of that matters because we’re all locked out for the year. Granted, exclusivity for Onslaught ends on November 1st, 2021 – but by then, COD fans will all be gobbling up excitement for whatever next year’s iteration turns out to be.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare had a similar platform-exclusive mode in Spec Ops Survival. A zombie-free co-op horde mode, Survival was likewise exclusive to PlayStation 4 up until this month. Despite fan outcry prompting narrative director Taylor Kurosaki to explain that the decision was well above their pay grade, it’s a shame (if not a surprise) to see the practice repeated a year on.

Ah, well. Such is the way of publishing deals.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War closed off its multiplayer beta earlier this week, with secret-hunters unlocking an extra day at the expense of being rick-rolled. The full game is set to release on November 13th.