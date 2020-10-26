Black Friday 2020 gaming headset deals: the best early headsets deals

Black Friday isn’t due to start for another few weeks yet, but some retailers are already starting to put up some early Black Friday deals in a bid to get ahead. Razer and Amazon are among them, so if you’re looking to grab a gaming headset on the cheap before the big rush next month, then you’ll find all the best early Black Friday gaming headset deals right here – including £20 off the excellent Fnatic React, and at least a tenner off Razer’s Kraken and Kraken Tournament Edition headsets.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve separated out our Black Friday headset deals into wired and wireless headset deals, which will hopefully make it a little easier for you to find what you want as quickly as possible. Just click the links off to the side and you’ll be whisked down to the appropriate part of the page.

Naturally, there aren’t a huge number of deals here right now, but I’ll be updating this page with more early Black Friday gaming headset deals as and when they become available, so make sure to keep this page in your bookmarks if you’re looking to pick up a bargain over the next couple of weeks.

Black Friday headset deals (UK):

Read our Fnatic React review for more info

One of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, the Fnatic React is a great all-round gaming headset – especially at almost £20 off its usual price. Its audio is great, it’s comfy and it has a good microphone, and a great bargain at its current price.

Not as cheap as it was over Amazon Prime Day (where it fell to £44), but aside from that, this is still a decent enough price for Razer’s 7.1 surround sound gaming headset. It’s been at least £70 over on Amazon for the past four months, making this a decent, if slightly modest saving compared to its usual price.

The Kraken wasn’t on sale over Prime Day in the UK (only in the US), so this one is a little easier to judge. Indeed, apart from a very brief dip to £47 for a week in August, the Kraken has been at least £55 ever since April over on Amazon, so while not a massive saving, you are at least getting (slightly) cheaper than Amazon prices at Currys right now.

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

None just yet…

Black Friday headset deals (US):

None just yet…

Black Friday wireless gaming headset deals:

None just yet…

How to get the best Black Friday gaming headset deal

There are a couple of key things to consider when buying a new gaming headset. Good audio quality is obviously a given, but finding a comfortable headset is arguably even more important – after all, you’re going to be wearing this thing for several hours at a time, so it’s no good if something sounds great but ends up becoming a medieval head vice after 30 minutes. That’s why I prioritise comfort in my gaming headset reviews above all else.

The other thing is a good microphone. Again, it’s no good having a great-sounding gaming headset, but your voice descending into a crackly mess every time you want to chat to your mates when you’re playing online. Naturally, these are hard things to judge just by looking at a headset’s specs page, but if you have a read of my gaming headset reviews, then you’ll find a detailed breakdown of how it performs.