Black Friday 2020 gaming monitor deals: the best early monitor deals

Black Friday is still a month away at the moment, but Amazon have already started the Black Friday deals train with some early discounts on a crop of gaming monitors. They’re all from Samsung at the moment, but they’re all 20% off their usual price. There are some good ones in there, too, including their new Odyssey G5, a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate for £240, and a couple of budget Freesync screens that are even less.

To help make things nice and easy, I’ve split this year’s Black Friday gaming monitor deals into some handy categories, which you’ll find on the right hand side there. Click the type of monitor you want, and you’ll be whisked straight down to that section of the page, saving you from having to scroll past reams and reams of gaming monitor deals you don’t want to look at. Naturally, most sections are pretty empty at the moment, but I’ll be updating them with more deals as soon as they go live over the coming weeks.

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (UK):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

This is a great price for a 2560×1440 gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a new all-time low on this particular monitor. Its previous lowest price was £290, making this a proper Black Friday bargain.

A newer version of the CJG5 above, Samsung’s Odyssey G5 adds in HDR10 support and has a much more pronounced curve thanks to its curvature radius of 1000R. Still, at just £30 more than the older CJG5, the extra HDR and Freesync Premium support make it well worth considering.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel

Another 1000R curved monitor, this small 24in, 1080p monitor is about as cheap and cheerful as they come. It only has a fixed stand and a 75Hz refresh rate, but if you can’t stretch to one of Samsung’s £200 1440p monitors above, this is a decent saving.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, curved VA panel

A larger version of the T55 above, this monitor stretches the same 1080p resolution across a 27in panel – which is fine for gaming, but a bit on the fuzzy side for lots of work. If you need a monitor both work and play, get the CJG5 above for just another £30.

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Best budget monitor deals

Black Friday gaming monitor deals (US):

Best G-Sync monitor deals

Best FreeSync monitor deals

Best ultrawide monitor deals

Best budget monitor deals

Black Friday gaming monitor deals: How to get the best monitor deal

Resolution: If you’re not sure what kind of gaming monitor is best for you, a good place to start is to look at what kind of graphics card you’ve got. If you’ve got an Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT card or below, then you’ll probably want a monitor with a 1920×1080 resolution, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 / RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games at high settings. Meanwhile, those with an Nvidia RTX 2080 or above should consider a 4K (3840×2160) or ultrawide monitors depending on your preference.

Freesync or G-Sync? Traditionally, you’ll find most Black Friday gaming monitor deals come with AMD’s FreeSync technology, which allows AMD graphics cards to produce a super smooth, tear-free gaming experience with no stutter and no skipped frames. Previously, Nvidia owners couldn’t make use of this tech – they had to look for monitors with Nvidia G-Sync tech. These are becoming increasingly scarce now, though, thanks to Nvidia’s new G-Sync Compatible driver. This lets Nvidia graphics card owners use Freesync monitors exactly like AMD owners. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia have their official G-Sync Compatible standard (with a capital ‘C’). All Freesync monitors are G-Sync compatible (with a small ‘c’), but only the ones Nvidia have tested and certified get a big ‘C’ sticker. You’ll find a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors right here, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

Panel type: If we haven’t reviewed a monitor, another good way to gauge the quality of it is to look at the monitor’s panel type. TN panels are very fast and cheap and good for twitchy shooters, but aren’t particularly colour accurate. Instead, IPS are the best for colour accuracy, and more and more have response times that are pretty much just as quick as TN panels. VA panels, on the other hand, have great contrast and wide viewing angles, but their colour accuracy can suffer slightly compared to IPS. To find out more, read our Gaming monitor panel types explained article to see exactly what each one means, what their advantages are, and what to look out for.