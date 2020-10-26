Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's launch trailer hunts for the true Perseus agent

Lauren Morton

Contributor

26th October 2020 / 9:23PM

Holiday décor goes up earlier every year, the curmudgeons are wont to say, and so do game trailers. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t launching for over another two weeks but you won’t have to wait ’till the COD BLOPS COWS come home to watch a new trailer for it. The official launch trailer is out today with new bangs, booms, and allusions to the hunt for a mythical spy.

Here ya go, a new trailer to pop on. “A mind-bending single-player Campaign awaits, with Black Ops protagonists Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson teaming up with an all-new crew to track down a mysterious enemy known only as Perseus,” Activision say.

As we’ve seen before, Ronnie sits at the head of the secret meetings table. The fella in aviators says (and I’m paraphrasing) “yup, there’s a baddie out there”. Then the one that looks like Brad Pitt makes an ominous prediction. It’s classic shooty boys stuff. War never changes, and all.

For real though, the crew are off to hunt down the Soviet spy known as Perseus who, in actual history, allegedly stole US atomic secrets during the Manhattan Project. Apparently Perseus turned out to be a myth made up to redirect attention from a different actual spy. That’s the official story, but this is BLOPS so you can bet the COD crew are going to get all up in that messy history to reveal some truth bombs, likely by using some actual bombs.

The trailer does also give another look at some of the maps and locales of Cold War. You can spot the snowmobiles in snowy Uzbekistan map Crossroads, buggies on Satellite in Angola, and some tank action in the nighttime neon streets of Miami. Naturally there are guns aplenty in every location. Here’s all the Black Ops Cold War weapons, if you’re curious.

Now that you’ve seen the “launch” trailer, sit tight until November 13th when Cold War actually launches on Battle.net.

