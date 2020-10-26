Cyberpunk 2077 character creation: all customisation options and attributes revealed

How to get the most out of Cyberpunk 2077's character creation

In Cyberpunk 2077 you are placed in the shoes of V, a protagonist with enormous scope for customisation thanks to the game’s deep character creation system. Below, we’ll walk you through every aspect of character creation, including your seven attributes and their uses, and the full depth of appearance customisation in Cyberpunk 2077.

On this page:

Note: please bear in mind that the information in this Cyberpunk 2077 guide is based on pre-release material, and may change upon release. We'll be working hard to update all our guides with the latest details once we get our hands on the game.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Cyberpunk 2077 character creation overview

Although the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077 has a set identity in many respects, CD Projekt Red have given players the tools to customise various other aspects of V’s character.

With Cyberpunk 2077’s character creation system, you can customise V’s class (also known as their Lifepath), as well as their appearance and their attributes. We’ll cover the Lifepaths more in an upcoming guide, but below you can find full details on the appearance and attribute options in Cyberpunk.

Cyberpunk 2077 appearance customisation options

With Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red have created one of the most diverse, inclusive, and powerful appearance customisation systems we’ve seen. After first choosing whether you want a masculine or feminine body type as a base, you can customise V in a variety of ways.

Below is every appearance option seen in the hands-on preview of Cyberpunk 2077:

6 skin types

35 hairstyles

17 eye types

8 eyebrow types

17 mouths

17 jaws

17 ear types

9 cyberware options (including none)

10 scar options (including none)

7 facial tattoo options (including none)

12 piercing options (including none)

5 sets of teeth

8 eye makeup options

6 lip makeup options (including none)

3 blemish types

3 nipple types (including none)

A breast size slider

5 body tattoo types

2 body scar types

2 penis types (or none)

A penis size slider

1 vagina type (or none)

5 pubic hair types

A buttock size slider

All of the numbered appearance options use presets, rather than dynamic simulation. Which means there are no sliders for things like nose size, jaw width, eye position, and so on. The only sliders we know of in the Cyberpunk character creation system are those for penis, breast, and buttock size.

Cyberpunk 2077 attributes and perks explained

The final major aspect of Cyberpunk’s character creation is the attributes system. There are five major attributes in Cyberpunk 2077, taken straight from the tabletop RPG upon which the game is based: Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical Ability, and Cool.

Each attribute starts at a value of 3, and you have 7 points to assign across these attributes. Bear in mind that you can only ramp up a single attribute to a maximum of 6, so you can’t go all-in on a single attribute. But you’ll gain more points to assign as you level up your character.

There are also various perks to choose between, under which are grouped specific skills that can be accrued throughout V’s journey. Each perk is associated with a certain attribute, so let’s take a closer look at each attribute in turn and the associated perks we currently know about.

Body

Your Body attribute determines your physical capabilities: under the lexica of traditional tabletop RPG systems, you could refer to Body as a combination of Strength and Constitution. A higher Body stat will allow you to take less damage from attacks, develop your melee prowess, and increase your carrying capacity.

The perks associated with the Body attribute are Annihilation, Athletics, and Street Brawler.

Intelligence

Having a high Intelligence value will allow V to solve problems more easily and notice more things throughout their journey. Intelligence plays heavily into the hacking mechanics of Cyberpunk 2077, giving you more options and abilities when it comes to hacking both hardware and wetware.

The perks associated with the Intelligence attribute are Device Hacking and Target Hacking.

Reflexes

The Reflexes attribute most closely resembles your dexterity from more traditional RPG systems, governing your precision when handling various weapons. But it may also affect other mechanics, including your ability to drive and pilot vehicles.

The perks associated with the Reflexes attribute are Blades, Handguns, and Rifles.

Technical Ability

Your Technical Ability attribute will determine the effectiveness of your tech and equipment, and your use of them. This covers everything from body mods and armour to crafting and looting.

The perks associated with the Technical Ability attribute are Craft and Engineering.

Cool

Your Cool attribute in Cyberpunk 2077 covers everything from how intimidating and tough V seems to others, to their ability to push through tests of stress, pressure, and physical pain. Cool also affects the player’s stealth abilities and critical hit effectiveness.

The perks associated with the Cool attribute are Cold Blood and Stealth.

That wraps up our Cyberpunk 2077 character creation guide. Why not now check out everything we know about the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer project?