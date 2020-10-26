Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer: release date, microtransactions, and more

One of the most frequently asked questions regarding CD Projekt Red’s colossal RPG, Cyberpunk 2077, is whether players have the option to play the game in multiplayer. Is multiplayer part of the main Cyberpunk game? If not, when can we expect it? And how will it work? Find the answers to all these questions and more with our below Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer guide.

On this page:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Is Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer?

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer is coming, but it won’t be part of the base game. CD Projekt Red have revealed that the multiplayer component of Cyberpunk 2077 is its own AAA release, rather than a mode hastily tacked onto the singleplayer game. Think less Mass Effect 3 multiplayer, and more GTA Online. As such, we’re going to have to wait quite a while to hop into Night City with our friends.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer release?

2022 is the projected release date for Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer so far. There is no set release date yet, but CD Projekt publishing head Michal Nowakowski explained that “2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer”. So it’s far more likely that we’re looking at 2022 or even 2023 for the release of Cyberpunk’s multiplayer project.

When the news was revealed that Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer was in development, CD Projekt Red stated that we can expect multiple free updates and paid DLC expansions for Cyberpunk’s singleplayer experience before multiplayer is released.

How will Cyberpunk 2077 work in multiplayer?

Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer will arrive as a free download for anyone who already owns the game. As for what the multiplayer experience will be like, CD Projekt Red have been pretty tight-lipped so far. We know that a couple years back they hired Canadian studio Digital Scapes to work alongside them for Cyberpunk multiplayer. Digital Scapes are known for co-developing Dying Light’s Be The Zombie PvP multiplayer mode with Techland, and it’s a clear indication of just how large-scale and comprehensive Cyberpunk’s multiplayer is planned to become.

Microtransactions are planned for Cyberpunk 2077, though we do not know exactly what form they will take. “Like always, expect us treating your money with respect,” is the word from Adam Kicinski, President of CD Projekt. But of course, we should all reserve judgement until further information is revealed. Whatever the case, CDPR have hastened to reassure prospective players that only the multiplayer will feature microtransactions, and that the singleplayer Cyberpunk will remain a single purchase deal (aside from the paid DLC expansions that will arrive later on).

And that’s just about everything we know so far on the topic of Cyberpunk 2077’s hotly anticipated multiplayer mode. Be sure to check back here for all the latest details and guides on CDPR’s colossal upcoming RPG. In the meantime, check out Natalie’s overview on the latest Night City Wire for more juicy tidbits of Cyberpunk 2077 information.