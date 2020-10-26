Defend America from its evil twin in the next Zachtronics game, Möbius Front '83

The minds behind Opus Magnum and Infinifactory are dropping another clever game for ya. Möbius Front ’83 is a new strategy game by Zachtronics set in a past where the United States is being invaded by its dark realm self. Möbius Front ’83 will launch its turn-based tactical battles in November.

“The year is 1983 and the United States of America must defend itself from an enemy it could have never imagined—an America from an alternate universe that will stop at nothing to seize control of the country’s heartland,” say Zachtronics.



“You will fight tactical, turn-based battles with the cutting-edge military hardware of the early 1980s. Use every tool available—powerful tanks, fast-moving attack helicopters, long-ranged artillery, tenacious infantry, and more—to control the complex and rapidly-changing battlefield of the era.”

In between battles, you’ll have other activities like an alternate version of Solitaire and “Zachtronics-style puzzles”, one of which looks to be a logic puzzle for a programmable radio. Yup, that does seem like exactly the kind of puzzle Zachtronics traffic in—the same kind I’m awful at. Best of luck to the logical brains out there.

Apparently one of the other downtime activities is reading through some U.S. military manuals that Zachtronics say inspired the 80’s-themed tactical warfare.

As the American in the room, I think I’m meant to have some quippy joke about whether the alternate universe US is actually the evil one. Please imagine that joke is here, because our election day is standing between now and the launch of MF83 so I’m fresh outta japes on the subject.

You can find Möbius Front ’83 on Steam where it will launch November 5th.