Four Samsung gaming monitors are 20% off at Amazon UK today

Amazon have kicked off some of their early Black Friday deals this week, and among them are a bunch of Samsung gaming monitors for 20% off. Two stand out in particular – their brand-new Odyssey G5, and their older CJG5 displays. Both come with 2560×1440 resolutions and 144Hz refresh rates, while the G5 adds in HDR and Freesync Premium to the mix. What’s more, they’re both under £250 right no, making these some proper early Black Friday bargains.

As you can see below, both monitors were previously up around the £300 mark, giving you a saving of £60 on the Odyssey G5 and a full £100 on the older CJG5. If it were me, I’d probably be tempted to spend the extra £30 on the G5 just to get the extra HDR10 and Freesync Premium support, the latter of which widens the range of the monitor’s Freesync gubbins so you can still get smooth, tear-free gaming at lower frame rates.

That said, the G5 is also one of Samsung’s super curvy 1000R displays, making its curvature radius much more pronounced than the CJG5. I haven’t tested one of these in the flesh to see just how much of a difference it makes, but if you’re averse to curved screens in the first place, then the G5 probably isn’t the best fit for you.

Besides, the CJG5 is still a fine monitor in its own right, and its new price of £210 is a new all-time low for this particular model. Its previous lowest price was £290, making this a proper Black Friday bargain. Alas, just bear in mind that neither monitor has been officially certified as one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors just yet – although given that Samsung’s Odyssey G7 and G9 monitors are, I’d imagine that the G5’s Freesync tech will work just as well with Nvidia graphics cards as they do AMD ones.

If you’d rather keep your monitor costs to below £200, however, then there are two more Samsung monitors worth considering as well. They’re both variants of Samsung’s T55 Freesync display, which come with 75Hz refresh rates and a 1920×1080 resolution. Personally, I’d opt for the smaller 24in one out of the two, as 1920×1080 spread across a larger 27in screen isn’t particularly great for browsing the web or working with word documents.

Both have a 1000R curvature radius like the G5 above, so each one is going to be quite curvy, but they also only have fixed stands, making them less flexible than the two 1440 monitors above. Still, if you can’t stretch to one of Samsung’s £200 1440p monitors above, these are both decent savings.

Naturally, I’ll be rounding up lots more early Black Friday monitor deals as and when they go live, so make sure you keep track of our regularly updated Black Friday monitor deals hub for all the latest info.