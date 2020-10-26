Our favourite SSD is going cheap again in these early Black Friday deals

It doesn’t seem like five minutes since Prime Day ended, but Amazon are well and truly back on the deals train with their ongoing sweep of early Black Friday deals – and the latest deal worth highlighting is on the excellent WD Blue SN550, whose 500GB and 1TB models are going cheap once again. Not as good as their Prime Day prices, all told, but they’re decent savings nonetheless.

The best deal is definitely on the 500GB Blue SN550, which has fallen to £55 today. That’s just £5 more than what it cost over Prime Day. Since then, it’s shot back up in price to at least £60 in the intervening weeks, peaking at £67 over the weekend, according to my Amazon price tracker. Before that, you would have paid £62 for it if you’d bought one in September, and closer to £70 earlier in the year. As a result, today’s price is still pretty decent all things considered.

The 1TB model is also a reasonable enough price compared to its recent discounts, but it’s not quite as enticing as the 500GB model. Outside of Prime Day, this drive has often fallen to £95 over the last couple of months, and it fell to a very tasty £85 over Prime Day. Again, today’s price is decent in the grand scheme of things, but nothing particularly jaw-dropping.

Still, there’s no denying the Blue SN550 is an excellent SSD in its own right, and it’s well worth snapping up – particularly when it’s on sale. It’s brilliantly fast for the money, making it much better value than its more expensive NVMe rivals, and it remains my number one SSD recommendation for anyone looking to get themselves an NVMe drive right now.

The deals come as part of Amazon’s wider 20% off WD Storage sale in their early Black Friday extravaganza, where you’ll also find plenty of discounts on massive external hard drives and a handful of WD’s Blue 3D NAND SATA SSDs as well. The 500GB model is down to £46 at the moment, which is a new all-time low for this size capacity, but I’d strongly recommend opting for the 500GB Blue SN550 instead if your motherboard supports it.

Don’t forget, Amazon’s early Black Friday bonanza has also brought plenty of early Black Friday monitor deals and early Black Friday gaming headset deals, too, so make sure to check those out as well if you want to avoid the rush when Black Friday proper arrives next month.