Where to find White Iron Chunks in Genshin Impact

White iron chunks are hidden in plain sight.

James Law

Staff Writer

26th October 2020 / 3:04PM

Featured post Rocky landscape in Genshin Impact, likely location for white iron chunks

White iron chunks are an important resource in Genshin Impact. They can be used to craft and upgrade weapons, usually ones slightly fancier than your standard 3-star fare. Here’s where to find white iron chunks in Genshin Impact.

Where to find white iron chunks in Genshin Impact

White iron chunks are a more valuable version of iron chunks. They’re found out and about in mountainous areas, as well as inside mines. If you’re struggling to find them, try searching in the following hilly areas and using your Elemental Sight – press and hold the middle mouse button to have all ores highlighted in yellow. To mine them, hit them with a weapon. Spells don’t work though – get a claymore out for the fastest mining.

  • Stormbearer Mountains
  • Mt. Aozang
  • South-West of Dawn Winery
  • Musk Reef

You can also earn white iron chunks by doing expeditions from Whispering Woods, Dadaupa Gorge, and Yaoguang Shoal, as well as purchasing a maximum of 10 a day from Shitou in Liyue Harbor for 400 Mora apiece. For more on this, check out our page on all currencies in Genshin Impact.

What are white iron chunks useful for?

White iron chunks can be used to craft weapons – great for when your pulls from Genshin Impact’s wishes aren’t giving you much luck. The weapons usually require a combination of a weapon prototype, some white iron chunks, and some crystal chunks. Here’s a list of the currently-available weapons craftable with white iron chunks:

  • Prototype Rancour (Sword)
  • Iron Sting (Sword)
  • Prototype Crescent (Bow)
  • Compound Bow (Bow, obviously)
  • Prototype Grudge (Polearm)
  • Crescent Pike (Polearm)
  • Prototype Animus (Claymore)
  • Whiteblind (Claymore)
  • Prototype Malice (Catalyst)
  • Mappa Mare (Catalyst)

Make sure you pick the best characters to equip the fancy crafted weapons on too – check out our Genshin Impact tier list to find out who they are!

That’s all for our guide on finding white iron chunks in Genshin Impact! Be sure to check out more of our Genshin pages though – we can help you find more Primogems, as well as learn all elemental reactions in Genshin Impact to boost your combat ability.

