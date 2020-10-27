Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Baby Yoda is coming to your Star Wars: Squadrons dashboard

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th October 2020 / 11:08AM

The Baby Yoda figurine in Star Wars: Squadrons.

Baby Yoda, the Yoda that’s also a baby, is coming to Star Wars: Squadrons as part of a new set of decorative ship bits. New Republic pilots will be able to have the breakout star from Disney’s Galaxy High School Musical sitting on their dashboard, though it’s only a model – he won’t be fiddling with your radio. EA have said they’ve no plans for post-launch content and it seems this is just a cheeky bonus to market season two of the Disney+ show.

EA say the Mandalorian Supply Drop will bring eight new cosmetics: one hologram, decal, dashboard flair, and hanging flair for each faction. Yes, they are faction-locked, because Empire bullies can’t be trusted to be nice to the baby. All these are arriving for you to unlock tomorrow, Wednesday the 28th.

All the cosmetic items coming to Star Wars: Squadrons in the .Mandalorian Supply Drop.

Why would any pilot have a figurine of this real person on their dashboard? Cos Baby Yoda blew Alderaan Academy away at the acapella riff-off when he rolled the Cantina theme into Duel Of The Fates. Kid’s a SpaceTikTok celebrity.

It does seem we might not see big content blasts in Squadrons. “Never say never,” creative director Ian Frazier told UploadVR earlier this month, “but as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service.” He explained that they’ve “tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'”

That’s both kinda admirable and a bit of a shame. Our Nate’s Star Wars: Squadrons review did wish it had more missions and ships, “Because when it comes to a space fighting experience, this is about as good as it gets.”

As an old song goes:

Well, I don’t care if it freezes over,
Long as I have my Baby Yoda
Riding on the dashboard of my Y
I could go twelve parsecs an hour
Long as I got the cutey power
Glued up there with my pair of fuzzy dice

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Star Wars: Squadrons review

For a few spaceships more

102

Star Wars: Squadrons crossplay guide: how does it work?

Does Star Wars: Squadrons have crossplay?

Star Wars: Squadrons Fleet Battles guide: how to destroy Capital Ships with ease

How to win Fleet Battles: a definitive guide

1

Best U-wing loadout in Star Wars: Squadrons

The ultimate Support loadout for Star Wars: Squadrons

Latest articles

Black Friday 2020 graphics card deals: all the best early GPU deals

Cyberpunk 2077 classes: every Lifepath explained

Which Lifepath should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077?

Rainbow Six Siege's Halloween event turns you into horrific puppets and I hate it

2

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070: release time, where to buy, price and specs

12