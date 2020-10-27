Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
6

Co-op rat-basher Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to play this week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th October 2020 / 8:23PM

Look, it’s been a tough year. You’re stressed, you’re tired, you’ve got a whole lotta pent-up anger – so why not take it out on a few hundred fantasy ratmen? Riotous rodent-smasher Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is currently free to player over on Steam ’til November 1st, with the return of a limited-time anniversary mission sending our hopeless heroes on a pub crawl from hell.

Starting this Monday, all of Vermintide 2’s base campaigns are freely available for anyone to download and play. While that means you won’t be able to hop into the DLC missions yourselves, the base game is still one of the best co-op games around – and if I remember rightly, you can join up on a friend who owns them without trouble (though feel free to correct me in the comments on that).

There’s a few bonuses running alongside this free week, mind. It was Vermintide’s fifth anniversary this month, and a community challenge to murder 555,555,555 rats is still ongoing. Playing just one mission will also earn you a stylish severed shark head to place upon your once, the unfortunately-named “Obese Megalodon”. Geddit?

The best bit, though, is the return of A Quiet Drink. I’d actually missed this anniversary mission first time ’round, though it sounds a riot – our high-fantasy heroes pop off on a pub crawl through The Old World, summoning hordes of rats and cultists and all sorts of nasties as they try to settle down for a pint. The characters being the best bit of Vermintide, it’s great to listen in on some proper drunk bants between the five. An almost immediate highlight being Saltzpyre, unshakeable and unyieldingly suspicious Witch Hunter, making choo choo noises like the tanks wot he likes.

Vermintide 2 is firmly the best co-op romp I can never find time for, one I still reckon easily took the mantle left behind by Left 4 Dead. It’s heavily discounted over on Steam for the week, going for 75% off at £5.94/€6.99/$7.49.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Crufts: Apocalypse

42

E3 2019 games - every game confirmed

5

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a co-op FPS from the makers of Vermintide

26

Frontier want to develop a Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar RTS

32

Latest articles

Riot rewind today's "technical nightmare" of a Valorant update

1

Grounded swims with the fishes in the Koi Pond update

1

Destiny 2's next season brings back Uldren Sov as an ally, and I feel hope for its future

6

Jumpin' slidin' cyberninja Ghostrunner is out now

2