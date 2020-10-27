Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed, again, into December

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th October 2020 / 4:55PM

We were so close, folks. With a month to go until its planned release, CD Projekt Red have chosen to once again delay Cyberpunk 2077, pushing back the open-world RPG’s release date at the eleventh hour to get all nine platforms in shape before release. Cyberpunk 2077’s release date is now December 10th, three weeks later than its previously-planned November 19th launch.

CD Projekt made the announcement through the Cyberpunk Twitter account earlier today. That splash of black text on bright yellow is starting to look awful familiar, eh?

Despite “going gold” last month, CD Projekt explains that the team needs a little more time to optimise the game across all nine versions of Cyberpunk (current gen, next-gen, PC and streaming services) in shape. So while the game is content complete and ready to go, the extra 21 days will go towards the game’s “Day 0” patch – with the devs admitting they’d underestimated how much time that update would require.

Delays have been a pretty persistent part of Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-release run, with even that November release date coming after a commitment not to postpone the game past September. Granted, this year’s been weirder than most, and CDPR do note that testing the various editions has been complicated by their staff working from home.

It is, of course, worth noting that devs at CDPR were already crunching to meet that previous deadline. Today’s announcement doesn’t mention crunch, but I’d be surprised if staff weren’t in for another three weeks of gruelling conditions to get this thing out the door.

Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch on December 10th.

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

