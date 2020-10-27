Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements: minimum and recommended PC specs revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most impressive-looking games we’ve ever seen, from a standpoint of pure visual fidelity. We’ve caught many glimpses of a neon-drenched and rain-splattered Night City by now, and it all looks absolutely gorgeous – but what kind of machine will you need in order to make the game look this good while you’re playing it? Below we’ve outlined both the minimum and recommended Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements, along with what we expect will be needed to support ray-tracing in Cyberpunk 2077.

Minimum Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

Below are what CD Projekt Red have deemed the minimum system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. This means running the game at 1080p on Low graphics settings.

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Disk space: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

While many would consider the above specifications to be extremely low for such a high fidelity next-gen title, bear in mind that we haven’t been told the target frame rate for these specs. It could be that the above hardware is sufficient for 30fps and no higher. But nonetheless, the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 can run on such a machine is fairly impressive.

Recommended Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements

Now let’s turn to CDPR’s recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077, which they’ve stated were selected for gaming at 1080p on High graphics settings.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Disk space: 70 GB SSD

Again, these specs are quite a bit lower than many were expecting, and without knowing the target frame rate it’s not easy to conclude whether you’ll need a beefier setup for a steady 60fps or higher.

Cyberpunk 2077 ray-tracing system requirements

If you want to see the effects of ray-tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll likely need a GeForce RTX 2060 at the absolute minimum. Even this is unlikely to be sufficient for higher frame rates and resolutions, so really we’re expecting a recommendation of the GeForce RTX 2080 or even the RTX 30 series cards – and, of course, a top-tier processor and power supply to help your choice of card reach its full potential.

In any case, CD Projekt Red have promised that we’ll get the system requirements for ray-tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 soon, so stay tuned for more details.

