Dell's early Black Friday deals shave 15% off a bunch of gaming laptops

The early Black Friday deals season is well and truly underway, as Dell are the latest retailer to give us a sneak peek of their upcoming Black Friday deals. Naturally, there are only a few deals worth noting at this point in time, as the bulk of their traditional ‘doorbuster’ deals will be arriving closer to Black Friday proper on November 27th. Still, as a taster of what’s to come, 15% off a bunch of their G5 and G7 gaming laptops certainly isn’t a bad place to start, especially when it means you can currently get a Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti model for just over £1000.

To get the deal prices mentioned below, simply use the promo code SAVE15 at checkout to take an extra 15% off a qualifying laptop. For me, the best deal of the bunch is that aforementioned Core i7 / GTX 1660 Ti combo in one of Dell’s New G5 laptops.

It’s rare to find a new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor in a laptop around the £1000 mark, and it also comes with a very healthy 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip should also be able to hit 60fps in most of today’s big blockbuster games on High settings, and you’ll almost certainly be able to make use of its 15.6in 1920×1080 144Hz refresh rate display if you tend to play a lot of competitive esports shooters.

Alternatively if you’d rather save a bit and stick with 8GB of RAM, you can get an otherwise identically-specced G5 15 laptop for just a bit less at £1019, but personally I think you’ll do much better spending the extra to get double the amount of RAM – especially if you also intend to use it for work or other creative tasks such as some light photo-editing as well as play games.

If it’s more graphics power you’re after, then you can also get 15% off some of Dell’s RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 gaming laptops as well. The RTX 2060 comes as part of Dell’s flagship G7 15 gaming laptop, which also gets you the same 10th Gen Core i7 processor mentioned above (the Core i7-10750H, if you want to be specific), 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 1920×1080 144Hz refresh rate display, while the RTX 2070 is the top G5 15 model that’s currently on sale. Again, this has an identical spec to the laptops mentioned above, but doubles the storage to a 1TB SSD.

These aren’t the only Black Friday laptop deals going on right now, though, so do have a look at our early Black Friday gaming laptop deals hub for more of the latest deals.