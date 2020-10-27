Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Grounded swims with the fishes in the Koi Pond update

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th October 2020 / 9:16PM

Honey I Shrunk The Kids ’em up Grounded has taken a step into the deep end. The next update for Obsidian’s teeny tiny survival sandbox opens up the Koi Pond, letting you dive into murky puddles while evading dangerous goldfish and submerged spiders. The pool will open for everyone next month – but if you’re feeling antsy, you can dive in right now via the public test server.

Don’t worry, folks – the Koi Pond’s new Diving Bell Spiders are just as susceptible to Grounded’s arachnophobia safe mode.

Naturally, the headline act of the Koi Pond update is the fabulous fish itself. Koi may seem fairly chill from our regular human scale – but at a few millimetres tall, they’re deadly, shark-like beasts. Survive and take down one of these brutes, and you’ll be able to fashion new armour out of its skin, Monster Hunter style. They’re not alone, either. Diving Bell Spiders are a cruel reminder that not even water can save you from eight-legged freaks. Tadpoles and Water Boatmen provide more passive companions, while the existing water flea has been riled up into a more hostile form.

The update also comes with a raft (hah) of features and fixes to help adapt the game to more nautical play, new materials to pick up in the deep, and new loot to scrounge up. Backpacks dropped while submerged will float to the surface, while waterborne structures will drift back ashore over time. Of course, there’s also a more general selection of fixes visible over on the official patch notes.

If you feel like getting your feet wet, you can pop into the pond right now via the game’s public test server. As with most Microsoft joints, you’ll need to be an Xbox Insider – with full instructions for jumping in over on the Grounded Insider Flight page. Otherwise, expect to hop in when the November update arrives sometime next month.

Grounded is available on Steam for £25/€30/$30, and the Xbox Games Pass. Sin reckons it’s got brilliant wee ants, and if that’s not a sale I’m not sure what is.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Grounded Spider Silk guide: how to kill Spiders with ease

C'mon, be brave. It isn't that hard really.

Grounded Quartzite: where to find Quartzite and what you can do with it

Learn all the discovered locations of Quartzite

Grounded has added ziplines and Halloween décor

Grounded will be getting bees and mosquitoes

6

Latest articles

Co-op rat-basher Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to play this week

2

Destiny 2's next season brings back Uldren Sov as an ally, and I feel hope for its future

2

Jumpin' slidin' cyberninja Ghostrunner is out now

1

Cloudpunk's cockpit update puts a camera behind the steering wheel

3